Bathroom looks too bland? Give it spa-like design facelift with these tips

A bathroom is no longer just a space for taking care of essentials. It’s a space to unwind and recharge, whether savouring the aesthetics as you do your skincare routine or taking a long shower. Don’t sideline bathroom aesthetics while you spruce up the rest of your home. You can turn your bathroom into a tranquil, spa-like sanctuary, exuding a high-end style with simple design tricks. Experts in this field shared their insights on how to elevate a bathroom from banal and boring to luxurious and classy. Turn your bathroom aesthetic with spa-like features.(Shutterstock)

Marble

One of the ways you can amp up your boring bathroom is through marble. Marble has a very ethereal, exquisite feel. It uplifts any dull, uninspiring space with its touch of grandeur. Rai Chand Bhandari, Managing Director of A-Class Marble shared these suggestions on how to add marble to your bathroom:

Consider marble for key elements such as countertops, flooring, and shower walls.

Marble flooring provides a sense of continuity, creating a seamless, high-end atmosphere throughout the space.

Marble vanity tops can be paired with sleek, metallic fixtures for refinement. Complement marble vanity tops with sleek, metallic fixtures for refinement.

Include marble accessories such as marble soap dishes, towel racks, and marble-framed mirrors.

Pick marble colour depending on the aesthetic. Lighter-toned marble can make your space airy and expansive, while darker tones add depth and drama.

If you are wondering which marble to go for that understated, classy aesthetic, Sarbjit Singh, founder and principal interior designer at Fab Studio advised, “The veining patterns in stones like Carrara marble or Calacatta gold add depth and visual interest without appearing overly trendy.”

Lighting

Lighting plays a crucial role in shaping the atmosphere of any space, and the bathroom is no exception. The right lighting can completely transform the mood of the room, turning it from a mundane space into a luxurious retreat.

Tania Bhatia Shringi, founder and principal architect at Studio Novoforma shared, “To achieve a soft, sophisticated glow, replace harsh, single-source lighting with layered solutions such as recessed fixtures, statement pendants, or a backlit mirror.”

Spa-like design elements

Ever wondered how to mimic the calming, rejuvenating atmosphere of a spa in your bathroom? It doesn’t need to be a far-off dream. With the right design elements and a few thoughtful touches, you can transform your bathroom into a sanctuary of relaxation.

Tania Bhatia Shringi from Studio Novoforma shared these tips:

Consider creating a focal point in your bathroom with spa-inspired elements, such as a sculptural bathtub or sleek basin. To add depth and character, pair smooth surfaces with textured accents like fluted or ribbed panels, mosaic tiles, or plastered walls.

Introducing greenery, such as potted succulents or hanging plants, is a great way to add vibrancy.

One of the reasons high-end bathrooms stand out is through their fixtures and finishes. Sarbjit Singh from Fab Studio shared some timeless fixture details to keep in mind to mimic spa-like aesthetics:

Choose high-quality fixtures that effortlessly blend form and function. Consider brushed nickel or polished chrome finishes as they exude understated luxury and complement various design styles.

Wall-mounted taps or freestanding baths can evoke an elegant, spa-like ambience while optimising space.

