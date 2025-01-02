From biophilic to sleek aesthetics: Top interior design trends that will define 2025

From Biophilic decor to smart furniture that adapts to your needs, 2025 is all about blending style with practicality. As we step into the New Year, here’s a roundup of all the decor trends that focus on sustainability, comfort and smart design. These trends reflect a shift towards mindful, versatile, and stylish living spaces.

Smart furniture to optimise your space

Multi-functional furniture such as ottomans, Murphy beds and wall-mounted desks optimise homes with limited space.

Personalising your space will be a key trend in 2025

Opt for sliding doors, neutral tones and open layouts to add a layer of luxury. For a personal touch, embrace pastels and textured accents for a more serene home environment that acts as a canvas for your moods. “A shift towards thematic bedrooms will define 2025, with designs reflecting individual personalities,” notes Aashita Chadha, co-founder of The KariGhars.

Cosy up in nature

Biophilic decor is a big theme for this year — think indoor plants, wooden furniture and earthy tones. “2025 is expected to change design trends when it comes to sustainability, functionality and a personal approach,” says Raghunandan Saraf, founder of Saraf Furniture.

People will be more into Biophilic decor

He also suggests opting for modular sofas and foldaway tables, along with shades of sage green and terracotta to make your space warm and cosy.

A scent of your own

Incorporate inviting aromas to add a layer of personalisation that goes beyond visuals. Create an immersive atmosphere for individual rooms and nooks with candles, diffusers, stovetop simmer pots and floral wreaths.

Scent-infused spaces(@talesfromwisteriacottage.jpg)

As Ridhima Kansal, director of Rosemoore, puts it, “Home and office spaces will embrace smell as a layer of design that even facilitates performance.”

Where minimalism meets function

While functionality remains the focus, kitchen designs are set to veer toward sleek aesthetics. “In the New Year, we will embrace bold colours, complemented by warm whites, greys, and earth tones, to create a serene atmosphere that balances chic elegance with cosy comfort,” says Selvakumar Rajulu, MD of Nolte FZE.

Sleek aesthetics

Think cabinetry without handles and open shelving for a minimalist layout that makes the best use of your space.

Go for green with natural materials

“Natural materials will take centre stage,” predicts Brijesh Bansal, founder of Stone Art. From sculptural items to eco-friendly furniture, materials such as stone, mud, wood and recycled elements will define luxury.

Mud bungalows in Shantiniketan

This shift towards sustainability reflects a commitment to mindful design, where beauty and functionality co-exist with a respect for the environment to create timeless interiors.