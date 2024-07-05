Home is a place to relax and unwind, a sacred haven where you retreat after a long and tiring day, looking for moments of peace and tranquillity but if your surroundings are not helping to steady your nerves, then it is a cue to rearrange a few things to create a serene atmosphere. A soothing environment around you can significantly reduce your stress levels and uplift your well-being. Interior decor and design: 9 tips to create relaxing atmosphere in your home (Photo by Bleu Canard)

The energy of a well-arranged space can enhance your mood, improve your focus and increase your creativity. If you are confused about where to begin, Aartee Roy, Business Head of Home and Lifestyle at Fabindia, suggested the following tips in an interview with HT Lifestyle -

1. Print paradise

Coordinate your curtains with your walls for a harmonious and relaxing atmosphere. Embrace the prints by opting for linen or cotton fabrics with hand-block motifs or clever mixes to add depth to your space. Keep decor light for an authentic and sustainable touch. For those who love to experiment, tie and dye prints are a must for adding exclusivity to your space.

2. Eco-friendly serenity

Natural fibre rugs like bamboo, cork, or ceramic tiles that maintain a pleasant indoor temperature are a go-to this season. These natural and cooling elements bring a sense of positivity to the atmosphere to create a serene, earthy environment that promotes relaxation.

3. Greenway to heaven

Embrace the exotic with tropical ferns and florals! Indoor plants, from peace lilies and spider plants to English ivies, have always been the stars of simplicity and practicality. They are the perfect choice for those looking to enhance their space with a touch of nature.

4. Use fragrance and scented candles

Fragrances and scented candles play a huge role in reducing stress levels, calming the mind and uplifting the spirit, making it perfect for relaxation and meditation. Some specific fragrances, such as lavender, lemon grass, rose, green apple and vanilla can be great options to invigorate your senses.

5. Old glory

Rustic and contemporary, earthy elements not only enhance summer-inspired decor but also infuse your home with a sense of casual elegance. From wicker baskets to rattan furniture and jute rugs, these pieces are ideal for adding a refreshing and visual interest.

Adding to the list of tips, Kuldip Raina, Director - Sales and Marketing at Shalimar Paints Limited, recommended -

1. Add some gleeful colours to your walls

Colours make a huge impact on your mood and emotions. Thus, the smart use of colours can help alleviate stress levels immensely. Mostly, dark-coloured walls and bold patterns can make you feel overwhelmed, also adding to your anxiety level. Although they can add drama to specific areas of your home, they may not be ideal for every room. For bedrooms and drawing rooms, you might want to use neutral or pastel tones to create a calm and nourishing vibe. These shades of colours also make your home look spacious, luxurious and clutter-free.

2. Elevate your room with textured walls

Upgrade your room by incorporating textures that promote a sense of calm and tranquillity. Opt for textures that evoke feelings of comfort and coziness, ranging from subtle brush strokes to intricate textured finishes. Experiment with techniques like faux finishes, sponge painting, or stencilling to create unique patterns and visual interest. This not only enhances the tactile experience of your environment but also contributes to the calming ambiance, inviting you to relax and unwind in your safe space.

3. Fix those leaks and cracks in the wall

The leaks and cracks you've been neglecting could be a major source of your heightened stress and emotional distress. Seepage of water in the walls, whether interiors or exteriors, can not only ruin the aesthetic of your home but also lead to health-related issues for those living in the house. The musty odour and dampness can even make it difficult for you to relax. So, if you notice any such problems in your home, get them fixed immediately with an advance waterproofing product.

4. Go for eco-friendly solutions

Transform your living space with colours free from toxins, odours, chemicals, and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). These eco-friendly paints also help improve indoor air quality and reduce the risk of respiratory illnesses. They produce fewer fumes and odours, helping you relax and breathe better, without any worries. Furthermore, they allow you to shift on the same day saving time and hassles. As evolved consumers, we understand the importance of upgrades in our lives, we do look at upgrading our gadgets, home décor, automobiles and even upgrade ourselves with latest fashion and education but we often forget to upgrade our paint that can bring a new vibe to your entire home. So, while transforming your home into a relaxing retreat, my recommendation to every reader is to use paint products that are loaded with new age features and gives your home an upgrade.