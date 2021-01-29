Too stressed to sleep? Try therapeutic lavender oil like Bhagyashree
- Watch: Bhagyashree gushes on the healing purposes of lavender oil and here’s why you should give it a try too
Depression, insomnia and anxiety have been the only constants we got to keep in the past year courtesy job losses, salary cuts, mounting household chores and pressures of work from home amid Covid-19 lockdowns. If you too can relate with this and are too stressed to sleep, Bhagyashree got you sorted with her “back to basics” tip.
Taking to her social media handle, Bhagyashree shared a video gushing on the healing purposes of lavender oil and encouraged fans to give it a try too for its therapeutic abilities. “Smells affect us more than we know. Our olfactory senses can trigger activity that can make neurotransmitters signal our brain to respond (sic),” the diva shared in the video. She added, “Sometimes strong smells can cause irritation ,anxiety and even anger. Pleasant smells can give you a sense of peace, fulfillment and even happiness (sic).”
Asserting on the importance of essential oils, Bhagyashree revealed, “Essential oils have been used for healing purposes over many decades for many issues. I use the calming lavender oil to relieve stress and give me a good night's sleep (sic).”
Benefits:
This multipurpose oil is anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antidepressant, antiseptic and antibacterial with antimicrobial properties and detoxifying effects. It not only promotes relaxation and treats anxiety, depression and insomnia as is widely believed but also helps treats fungal infections, allergies, eczema, nausea and menstrual cramps.
Breathing in the scent of lavender essential oil or applying it onto the skin helps regulate relaxing emotions. If you do not have an aromatherapy diffuser or vaporizer, inhale its aroma by sprinkling a few drops of lavender essential oil onto a cloth or tissue or blended it with a carrier oil like jojoba or sweet almond to massage into your skin or added to bath.
