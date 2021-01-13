Bhagyashree’s ballerina stretch, kettlebell workout set powerful fitness inspo

While we can barely lift the quilt and face the winter chill this peak January, 51-year-old Bollywood star, Bhagyashree, is raising the fitness bars to higher tangents with flexible ballerina stretches and robust kettlebell exercises. Looking too flexible to be real, Bhagyashree regularly gives sneak peeks of her intense workout sessions that are all the fitness inspiration we need to power us through the week.

Recently, the diva shared pictures of nailing a flawless ballerina stretch on her balcony and we are sure all fitness enthusiasts dropped their jaws in awe. Donning a lemon yellow shirt teamed with a pair of white shorts, Bhagyashree served radiant and fresh vibes that made working out seem fun.

“All you need is motivation...you can find inspiration everywhere. Not that I know ballet !!!.....but the ballerina stretch looks so graceful and the prop n vibe was so right that I had to give it a try (sic),” the actor encouraged in the caption.

Benefits:

Though ballerina stretch particularly improves kicks, splits, arabesques, leaps and turn out of dancers, the most obvious benefit of stretching is enhancing the body’s flexibility by improving muscular elasticity which increases blood flow and removes lactic acid. The exercise helps in relaxing the body by reducing muscle soreness and also any risk of injury.

In another video on her social media handle, Bhagyashree gave a glimpse of her kettlebell workout. Dressed in all black athleisure wear, the diva was seen lying on the floor but balancing her whole body on her hips and she raised her torso and legs off the ground.

Lifting and pulling the kettlebell in the air, over and under her raised knees alternately, Bhagyashree worked on her core and strengthened it. “Being healthy is an everyday job. You cannot be lax and then suddenly wake up to pushing yourself. So your motivation doesn't really have to be on a Monday (sic),” she advised in the caption.

The Maine Pyar Kiya star added, “There are no short cuts to being healthy either. Gradual changes to a healthier sustainable lifestyle is what helps in the long run...so don't give up. Eat correctly, hydrate regularly, exercise daily and sleep properly (sic).”

Benefits:

Exercising with the kettlebell helps one to build their core muscles as well as the upper body and lower body strength. The target muscles during the exercise are the hamstrings and the quads.

Did you exercise today?

