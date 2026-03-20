Gastroenterologist reveals 'your colon knows when you are late for office', suggests 6 hacks to restore bowel rhythm

Has your urge to visit the washroom gone out of sync? It could be due to new work timings, travel, or stress. In general, it points to a disrupted routine. You then spend more time in the washroom, trying to force it. But this also backfires, as you may be inviting colon-related issues because of the straining.



ALSO READ: Gastroenterologist reveals how long hours of sitting at work impact your gut health: ‘Causes bloating, constipation…’ When you are getting late for work, chances are you may skip major morning essentials like breakfast or giving into the pressure. (Shutterstock)

We asked Dr Sukrit Singh Sethi, director and senior consultant in gastroenterology, hepatology, and liver transplantation at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, who provided a clearer understanding of the signs that indicate your bowel movements are out of sync and how to address them.

He confirmed that yes, the colon has its own rhythm. The gastroenterologist described this with a concept called the gastrocolic reflex. “This thing called the gastrocolic reflex basically tells your bowels to get moving after you wake up or eat breakfast. In that first hour after you get up, your colon does these strong muscle contractions that push everything through your large intestine, getting your body ready to go.”

When you feel the urge to defecate, multiple processes are involved. Upon any delay, all these systems get affected adversely. The gastroentrologist also drew attention to the role of hormones. When you follow a routine and respond to your body's signals, bowel movements tend to be much smoother. He noted, "Things like motilin, cholecystokinin, and cortisol actually make your bowels more active in the morning.”

Whenever you hold back the urge, such as when you are running late for the office, the gastroenterologist offered a humorous analogy: “Your colon knows you are late for the office.” Body works on a clock, a daily routine. But as you are rushing to work, you ignore the urge, and over time, your body adapts to this delay. The natural rhythm goes out of sync.

Why is this harmful? He elaborated,“Over time, poop stays in your colon longer, which means more water gets absorbed. The poop gets harder, leading to ongoing constipation and straining when you try to go.”