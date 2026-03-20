Gastroenterologist reveals 'your colon knows when you are late for office', suggests 6 hacks to restore bowel rhythm
When bowel rhythm goes out of sync, you are more prone to constipation and other colon related ailments. Find out how you can fix the problem.
Has your urge to visit the washroom gone out of sync? It could be due to new work timings, travel, or stress. In general, it points to a disrupted routine. You then spend more time in the washroom, trying to force it. But this also backfires, as you may be inviting colon-related issues because of the straining.
ALSO READ: Gastroenterologist reveals how long hours of sitting at work impact your gut health: ‘Causes bloating, constipation…’
We asked Dr Sukrit Singh Sethi, director and senior consultant in gastroenterology, hepatology, and liver transplantation at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, who provided a clearer understanding of the signs that indicate your bowel movements are out of sync and how to address them.
He confirmed that yes, the colon has its own rhythm. The gastroenterologist described this with a concept called the gastrocolic reflex. “This thing called the gastrocolic reflex basically tells your bowels to get moving after you wake up or eat breakfast. In that first hour after you get up, your colon does these strong muscle contractions that push everything through your large intestine, getting your body ready to go.”
When you feel the urge to defecate, multiple processes are involved. Upon any delay, all these systems get affected adversely. The gastroentrologist also drew attention to the role of hormones. When you follow a routine and respond to your body's signals, bowel movements tend to be much smoother. He noted, "Things like motilin, cholecystokinin, and cortisol actually make your bowels more active in the morning.”
Whenever you hold back the urge, such as when you are running late for the office, the gastroenterologist offered a humorous analogy: “Your colon knows you are late for the office.” Body works on a clock, a daily routine. But as you are rushing to work, you ignore the urge, and over time, your body adapts to this delay. The natural rhythm goes out of sync.
Why is this harmful? He elaborated,“Over time, poop stays in your colon longer, which means more water gets absorbed. The poop gets harder, leading to ongoing constipation and straining when you try to go.”
Common signs the body sends when the colon is out of sync
Dr Sethi shared these signs when your bowels get out of whack:
- Trouble pooping regularly
- Hard or dry poop
- Bloating and tummy discomfort
- Straining when you go
- Feeling like you didn't get it all out
He particularly warned about straining, as it may lead to complications like haemorrhoids, anal fissures, and pelvic floor dysfunction.
And because of work stress and general disruption in lifestyle, he also shared an observation that the scientific community had narrowed down on.“Major research indicates that approximately 11 to 14 per cent of adults residing in urban areas of India experience functional constipation.” Primarily, this is more reported during weekdays, with relatively regular bowel movements during weekends.
How to achieve a healthy bowel rhythm
With some easy hacks, you can easily restore the lost rhythm. The gastroentologist listed these easy habits:
- Wake up early and make time for breakfast
2. Drink warm water soon after waking up
3. Sit near a toilet for 20 to 40 minutes after a meal if you feel the urge
4. Eat 25 to 30 grams of fibre daily from fruits, veggies, whole grains, dals, or isabgol
5. Exercise regularly, like a brisk 30-minute walk
6. Stick to a consistent toilet routine at the same time every morning
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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