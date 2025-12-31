Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar predicts 2026 health trends: Less protein obsession, more weight loss pills

As the world rings in the New Year, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, the expert behind Kareena Kapoor’s fitness journey, is looking ahead with a mix of optimism and caution. In a New Year's Eve post on Instagram titled 'Predicting health trends in 2026', Rujuta shared a provocative glimpse into the future of global wellness.Also read | What HT readers read in 2025: The year of chia seeds, high‑protein south Indian meals and gym‑free weight loss Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar predicted that weight loss medications will continue to proliferate. (File Photo)

“There is some good news, and some bad,” Rujuta told her followers, suggesting that while some harmful habits are fading, new challenges are on the rise. She highlighted three pivotal shifts she expects to see in the coming year:

1. The end of protein mania

After years of high-protein diets dominating the market, Rujuta said the obsession has finally peaked. She predicted a decline in 2026 as more evidence suggests that 'extra' protein offers little benefit to the consumer, serving primarily the interests of supplement sellers. She said, “Protein obsession peaked this year and will go down in 2026 as evidence mounts of no benefit of consuming extra protein, except for sellers.”

2. The decline of alcohol

Following a downward trend in Western countries, Rujuta said she anticipates alcohol consumption will continue to drop globally as the mainstream public becomes more aware of its long-term health impacts. She expressed hope that India and other developing nations would soon follow this lead.

She said, “Alcohol consumption decreased in the west and will continue to in 2026 as its health impacts became mainstream. Hope India and other developing countries follow suit.”

3. The weight loss pill surge

In what she called the 'bad news', Rujuta predicted that weight loss medications will continue to proliferate. However, she said she expects a 'first wave' of abandonment in 2026, as early adopters begin to experience adverse side effects — specifically the significant loss of muscle mass.

Rujuta said, “Weight loss pills will continue to proliferate as they are still far from peaking. Early users, though, will stop usingthem in 2026 due to adverse effects, especially on muscle mass.”

A return to 'common sense'

Despite the rise of quick-fix pills, Rujuta remained an advocate for traditional wisdom. She shared that the future of health isn't in a lab, but in the kitchen and in time-honored habits.

“Credible scientific research will continue to validate time-tested traditions and common sense,” she wrote in her caption. Closing her forecast for 2026, she wished her followers a 'happy, healthy, and confusion-free 2026', urging a shift away from marketing-driven fads and back toward sustainable, balanced living.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.