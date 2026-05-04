Are you getting enough protein daily? Nutrition coach shares key differences between natural sources and supplements

To become healthier, it's important to eat enough protein each day. While exercise is crucial, getting the right amount of protein is also key. Protein is a vital nutrient for cell growth and body function. It consists of amino acids that your body uses to build and strengthen muscles. Let's look at protein supplements and natural sources of protein. Most gym goers depend on protein supplements to improve their physique (Shutterstock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read more Read less

"When comparing protein supplements to natural protein sources, several factors should be considered, including nutritional value, convenience, and overall health benefits", certified nutrition coach Tanisha Bawa tells Health Shots to learn about the differences.

How much protein does the body need each day? Everyone's daily protein needs are different. These needs depend on factors such as gender, weight, age, and a person's level of activity. For adults, the daily protein intake is usually between 46 and 63 grams. Pregnant and breastfeeding women need about 65 grams of protein each day.

What are the best natural sources of protein? Protein is made from amino acids. There are 20 amino acids in total, but the body cannot produce eight of them. These eight amino acids must come from food sources and are called essential amino acids. According to Bawa, natural proteins have two types:

1. Animal protein “This includes all 8 essential amino acids. Grass-fed meats, pasture-raised eggs, and wild-caught fish help improve hormone function,” says the expert.

2. Plant-based protein According to the expert, this can be further split into two main categories.

Some foods are called complete proteins because they contain all 8 essential amino acids. These foods include spirulina, hemp, soy, quinoa, lentils, buckwheat, and amaranth.

You need to combine incomplete proteins with other plant proteins to get all the essential amino acids. Examples of incomplete proteins include brown rice, peas, beans, chickpeas, and tahini. You don’t have to eat these together in one meal, but you should eat them on the same day.

There are some downsides to plant protein. It often has more carbohydrates and contains antinutrients that can hinder your body's ability to absorb nutrients, potentially leading to side effects. Examples of these antinutrients include phytate, oxalate, goitrogens, and lectins, which are found in foods like soy.