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    Are you getting enough protein daily? Nutrition coach shares key differences between natural sources and supplements

    How is consuming protein through natural sources vis-a-vis and supplements different? A nutrition expert explains.

    Published on: May 04, 2026 11:00 AM IST
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    To become healthier, it's important to eat enough protein each day. While exercise is crucial, getting the right amount of protein is also key. Protein is a vital nutrient for cell growth and body function. It consists of amino acids that your body uses to build and strengthen muscles. Let's look at protein supplements and natural sources of protein.

    Most gym goers depend on protein supplements to improve their physique (Shutterstock)
    Most gym goers depend on protein supplements to improve their physique (Shutterstock)
    Tavishi Dogra
    By Tavishi Dogra

    Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times.

    Read moreRead less

    "When comparing protein supplements to natural protein sources, several factors should be considered, including nutritional value, convenience, and overall health benefits", certified nutrition coach Tanisha Bawa tells Health Shots to learn about the differences.

    How much protein does the body need each day?

    Everyone's daily protein needs are different. These needs depend on factors such as gender, weight, age, and a person's level of activity. For adults, the daily protein intake is usually between 46 and 63 grams. Pregnant and breastfeeding women need about 65 grams of protein each day.

    What are the best natural sources of protein?

    Protein is made from amino acids. There are 20 amino acids in total, but the body cannot produce eight of them. These eight amino acids must come from food sources and are called essential amino acids. According to Bawa, natural proteins have two types:

    1. Animal protein

    “This includes all 8 essential amino acids. Grass-fed meats, pasture-raised eggs, and wild-caught fish help improve hormone function,” says the expert.

    2. Plant-based protein

    According to the expert, this can be further split into two main categories.

    Some foods are called complete proteins because they contain all 8 essential amino acids. These foods include spirulina, hemp, soy, quinoa, lentils, buckwheat, and amaranth.

    You need to combine incomplete proteins with other plant proteins to get all the essential amino acids. Examples of incomplete proteins include brown rice, peas, beans, chickpeas, and tahini. You don’t have to eat these together in one meal, but you should eat them on the same day.

    There are some downsides to plant protein. It often has more carbohydrates and contains antinutrients that can hinder your body's ability to absorb nutrients, potentially leading to side effects. Examples of these antinutrients include phytate, oxalate, goitrogens, and lectins, which are found in foods like soy.

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    Getting protein from protein powders or supplements

    Protein is also available in powders or bars that quickly deliver protein to your body. These forms are processed, like other vitamin supplements.

    According to the expert, non-vegetarians generally get enough protein from meat and usually don’t need supplements. However, many vegans and vegetarians often require protein supplements because their natural protein sources don’t provide enough. As a result, they commonly use protein powders like whey, brown rice, and pea.

    Brown rice protein powder contains high levels of arsenic, which can be unsafe for our bodies. Whey protein contains soy lectins, which can cause gut inflammation and are not recommended. The best and safest protein powder is green pea protein, as it is a clean protein supplement, according to the expert.

    Please be careful: Do not take supplements without first talking to a doctor or nutritionist.

    (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

    • Tavishi Dogra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Tavishi Dogra

      Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times.Read More

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