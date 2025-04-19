Shriya Saran reveals 5 natural protein sources she swears by to stay fit and energised at 42: ‘I love almonds’

Maintaining a balanced diet is key to staying active and feeling strong. At 42, Shriya Saran swears by healthy eating and getting her protein from natural sources to stay fit and energised. Curious about her food habits and go-to protein picks? Let's take a closer look at her diet secrets. (Also read: RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals his strict vegetarian diet for staying fit at 35: ‘I completely stopped tea and coffee’ ) Shriya Saran emphasises the importance of protein in her diet for staying fit at 42. (AFP)

"I've realised that protein is often overlooked despite being crucial for muscle health, metabolism, and overall well-being. To ensure I get enough protein, I make it a point to include a good source of it in every meal. My go-to protein-rich foods include almonds, yoghurt, lentils, eggs, and quinoa, wholesome and natural options that help fuel my body and keep me energised throughout the day," says Shriya. She further shared with HT Lifestyle how each of these foods plays a role in her routine.

1. Almonds

"Almonds are one of the most nutritious and naturally satisfying snack options to include in a daily diet," says Shriya. Packed with natural protein, they are perfect for keeping energy levels up and hunger at bay. Shriya adds, “I love reaching for a handful of almonds whenever I need a quick boost, as their satiating properties also support weight management.”

For fitness enthusiasts like Shriya, almonds are a great pre- and post-workout snack, providing essential nutrients to fuel and aid recovery. "The best part? They can be enjoyed in any form, soaked, raw, peeled, or unpeeled, while still delivering the same incredible health benefits." She loves adding crushed almonds to her morning smoothie, blending them into almond butter, or tossing them into salads for an extra dose of crunch and nutrition.

2. Greek yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is another go-to protein-rich food for Shriya. "It's a delicious and creamy addition to any diet, offering a thick texture that makes it a satisfying snack or meal," she shares. She enjoys it with fresh fruits, a drizzle of honey, and a sprinkle of almonds for added crunch.

Beyond snacking, Greek yoghurt is a versatile ingredient for smoothies, dips, and salad dressings. "Packed with protein and probiotics, it not only fuels the body but also supports gut health, making it a wholesome and nourishing choice," adds Shriya.

3. Lentils (Dal)

"Lentils are a staple in my diet," says Shriya. Offering an excellent plant-based protein source along with fibre and iron, lentils are great for overall health. "Whether in a simple dal with rice, a hearty lentil soup, or a salad with sprouted lentils, they're always part of my meals," she notes. Her favourite is a warm, comforting bowl of dal tadka with fresh roti, “both nourishing and satisfying.”

4. Eggs

Eggs are a complete and versatile protein source, making them an easy addition to any meal. "Whether boiled, scrambled or in a veggie-packed omelette, they provide the energy I need to stay active," Shriya shares. Rich in essential nutrients, eggs also support skin and hair health. "On busy mornings, a simple avocado and egg toast keeps me full and energised for hours," she says.

5. Quinoa

"Quinoa is a good plant-based protein that's light, nutritious, and naturally gluten-free, making it a great alternative to rice," says Shriya. She loves using it in salads, stir-fries, and even Indian-style khichdi. One of her favourite meals is a quinoa bowl with roasted vegetables, chickpeas, and a handful of almonds for added texture and nutrition.