Almonds for dark circles to pumpkin seeds for acne: Nutritionist reveals best superfoods for your skin type

Your skin's health is directly linked to what you eat, and the right foods can enhance your natural glow. Sonal Makadiya, nutritionist and cosmetologist, often shares insights on health and skincare with her Insta family. In her March 6 post, she revealed the best superfoods to include in your diet based on your skin type. (Also read: Can eating carrots give you radiant skin? Doctor suggests adding these 6 foods to your diet for a natural glow ) Check out the top superfoods for acne and oily, dry skin revealed by expert.(Instagram/@sonal_makadiya)

Acne – Pumpkin Seeds

"If you struggle with acne, include pumpkin seeds in your diet as they speed up the skin's healing process," says Sonal. Eat them as a snack, sprinkle them on salads, or blend them into smoothies for an easy boost.

Oily Skin – Cucumber

For those with oily skin, Sonal recommends cucumbers as they help maintain hydration and balance. Add them to salads, infuse them in detox water, or enjoy them as a refreshing snack.

Dry Skin – Chia Seeds

"If your skin is dry, chia seeds provide deep nourishment and hydration," she explains. Soak them in water or milk for a pudding, mix them into smoothies, or stir them into yoghurt for a skin-friendly treat.

Dull Skin – Oranges

A natural source of vitamin C, oranges help revive dull skin and bring out an inner glow. Eat them whole, squeeze them into fresh juice, or add them to fruit bowls for a refreshing boost.

Dark Circles – Almonds

"Almonds help improve vitamin B levels and boost blood circulation, which can reduce the appearance of dark circles," says Sonal. Soak them overnight and eat them in the morning, blend them into smoothies, or add them to oatmeal for a nutritious start to the day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.