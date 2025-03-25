What's the secret to Deepika Padukone's glowing skin? Nutritionist shares actor's juice recipe with 5 simple ingredients

Incorporating beetroot juice into your diet can be a great way to achieve a natural glow like actor Deepika Padukone. (File Photo/ PTI)

Are you wondering just how Deepika Padukone, 39, has that youthful appearance? The actor swears by a DIY juice infused with the goodness of beetroot that may need to be in your skincare arsenal. In a January 13 video on Sushmita's Diaries' YouTube channel, celebrity nutritionist Shweta Shah, who has worked with everyone from Deepika to Katrina Kaif, shared the recipe to Deepika's beetroot juice for achieving glowing skin before her 2018 wedding to actor Ranveer Singh. Also read | Deepika Padukone’s beauty evolution in pics, before her wedding to Ranveer Singh

How to make Deepika Padukone's beetroot juice?

Apart from beetroot, Deepika also adds other ingredients – such as mint leaves, neem leaves, coriander leaves and curry leaves – to enhance the benefits of the juice, according to Shweta Shah.

She said in Hindi, “I worked with Deepika Padukone before her wedding. She had only one goal – she wanted glowing skin and hair. So she would have this one juice that she really enjoyed drinking. This was made using pudina, coriander leaves, neem leaves, curry leaves and beetroot. She drank this regularly for three months, and the result (her wedding glow) was something else.”

What are the benefits of beetroot juice for the skin?

Research shows that drinking beetroot juice, or beet juice, may benefit your health. As per a 2024 report on Netmeds.com, beet juice can provide beneficial nutrients such as antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. The juice is packed with vitamins A, C, and E, as well as essential minerals like iron and potassium, which can contribute to a healthier complexion.

Beet juice reportedly purifies blood, by eliminating toxins and gives an instant skin glow. Beetroot juice can also work wonders on oily skin and in fighting against acne and pimples. What's more? You can apply beetroot juice regularly to clear dead skin cells from the face and to make it look soft.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.