Does oily skin not need moisturising at all? 7 beauty and makeup myths busted

Whether you've been applying makeup every morning for the past decade or only the past month, there are always new tricks to learn. More importantly, there are mistakes to unlearn. The beauty landscape has evolved drastically in just a few years, and there's a chance that you're using old information that is sabotaging your beauty and makeup routine. To get genuine, long-lasting effects, it is important to differentiate fact from fiction, when it comes to skincare and makeup. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Devji Hathiyani, co-founder Mary Jo K, shares myths you need to stop believing immediately, and some that are actually true.

He says, “Everywhere you see, beauty trends pop up and fade away. Even with major advances in skincare science, certain stubborn myths refuse to die. To get genuine, long-lasting effects, it is important to differentiate fact from fiction about miracle creams and elaborate makeup tricks to uncover what actually delivers results.”

Makeup can roll back the years – when done right. (Freepik)

Let us address some of the most common misconceptions about beauty and makeup and discover what works, and what does not.

Skincare first or can makeup give you flawless skin?

One of the most pervasive beauty misconceptions is that makeup alone can produce a flawless appearance, according to Devji Hathiyani. In reality, great skin is the basis of great makeup, he says, adding “Thoroughly washing your face may remove pollutants and avoid clogged pores, which can cause breakouts. Instead of concealing wrinkles and dryness, dehydrated skin may make the foundation appear cakey. By restoring hydration, a quality moisturiser makes makeup blend more easily and last longer.”

Oily skin does not need moisturiser?

It is frequently believed that oily skin does not need a moisturiser, which is another widespread misconception. “Actually, failing to use a moisturiser might cause the skin to create extra oil in an attempt to make up for the lack of moisture. The secret is to use a moisturizer that hydrates without making skin oily and is lightweight and non-comedogenic,” Devji says.

The correct primer guarantees an even application and lengthens the wear of your makeup, irrespective of your skin type — oily, dry, or combination. (Freepik)

Does a primer really help?

Indeed, and Devji explains why. He says, “Some people think primer is just an extra step in a makeup process. On the other hand, primer acts as an essential base that blurs pores, smoothes out small wrinkles, and keeps foundation in place. Furthermore, it prevents clogged pores by creating a barrier between your skin and cosmetics. The correct primer guarantees an even application and lengthens the wear of your makeup, irrespective of your skin type — oily, dry, or combination.”

Foundation's natural glow vs extensive coverage?

Many people think that the only way to get a perfect complexion is to use a full-coverage foundation. In fact, heavy foundations can settle into fine lines and make skin look flat, according to Devji. He says, “A lighter formula that matches your tone and blends well enhances your natural complexion rather than masking it. The key is application — well-blended, sheer layers create a fresh, even finish without looking overdone.”

Concealer is not just for covering blemishes?

Another common myth is that concealers should only be used for dark circles and blemishes. Devji says, “While it does serve that purpose, strategic concealer placement can highlight certain areas of the face, such as the bridge of the nose and under the eyes. A high-quality, full-coverage concealer provides a bright, refreshed look while seamlessly blending into the skin.”

A touch of blush on the cheeks brings life and dimension back to your face. (Freepik)

Blush: more than just a pop of colour?

Skip blush and risk looking washed out, according to Devji. “A touch on the cheeks brings life and dimension back to your face. Cream or liquid formulas create a fresh, dewy finish that lasts. Soft rose, peach, and pink shades give that natural healthy glow,” he says.

Does makeup make you look younger?

Makeup can roll back the years – when done right. Devji says, “Skilful application minimises lines, brightens dull areas, and creates youthful radiance. But piling on heavy products backfires, emphasizing wrinkles and texture. Focus on hydration, light-catching formulas, and natural shades that enhance your features.”

He adds that the beauty world loves making grand claims, but real results come from knowing what works. “Great skin underlies great makeup, and choosing the right products in moderation enhances natural beauty rather than masking it. From hydrating primer to sheer foundation to soft blush, smart choices create that healthy, radiant look we're all after,” Devji says.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.