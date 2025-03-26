Menu Explore
Can eating carrots give you radiant skin? Doctor suggests adding these 6 foods to your diet for a natural glow

BySanya Panwar
Mar 26, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Diet plays a key role in skin hydration and protection. According to a doctor, the nutrient-rich foods listed ahead have been studied for their benefits.

Dr Kunal Sood, a physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, regularly shares health-related posts on his Instagram account, Doctor Soood. In a post on March 25, he said, “Diet plays a key role in skin hydration, elasticity, and protection. These nutrient-rich foods have been studied for their benefits.” Also read | Want glowing skin? Nutritionist shares 10 foods that boost collagen naturally for stronger hair and fewer wrinkles

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A that helps protect the skin. (Freepik)
Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A that helps protect the skin. (Freepik)

A well-balanced diet rich in essential nutrients can significantly impact skin health. According to Dr Kunal Sood, here are some foods that have been studied for their benefits:

Benefits of eating salmon for skin health

A source of omega-3 fatty acids, which help maintain skin moisture and reduce inflammation. Research suggests it may also support collagen production and protect against UV damage.

Benefits of eating avocado for skin health

Contains healthy fats and antioxidants that contribute to skin elasticity and hydration. Studies show avocado consumption is linked to improved skin firmness.

Benefits of eating carrots for skin health

High in beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A. This plays a role in skin cell turnover, hydration, and photoprotection.

Benefits of eating berries for skin health

Rich in polyphenols and vitamin C, which help protect skin from oxidative stress and support collagen formation. Some research suggests they may also contribute to skin hydration and elasticity.

Benefits of eating cucumber for skin health

Primarily composed of water, cucumbers help with skin hydration. Studies indicate cucumber extract may improve elasticity and reduce fine lines.

Benefits of drinking greet tea for skin health

Contains EGCG, a polyphenol with antioxidant properties that may help reduce UV-induced skin damage and support even skin tone.

He added, “While no single food guarantees clear or youthful skin, incorporating a variety of these foods into a balanced diet may support overall skin health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
