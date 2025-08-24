IMA, private hospitals to draft protocols to define medical emergencies

Following the death of a 37-year-old pregnant woman who was allegedly denied treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital over a demand for a ₹10 lakh deposit, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and hospital owners have begun working on uniform protocols to define what constitutes a medical emergency. According to IMA officials, expert inputs are being sought from associations of neurologists, cardiologists, surgeons, physicians, and gynaecologists, amongst others, to prepare the guidelines. (HT)

The move comes amid growing questions over how hospitals handle critical patients. According to IMA officials, expert inputs are being sought from associations of neurologists, cardiologists, surgeons, physicians, and gynaecologists, amongst others, to prepare the guidelines.

Dr Sanjay Patil, national secretary, Hospital Board of India, said, “During the initial discussions, it has been agreed that the treating doctor, not the patient or relatives, will have the final authority to decide whether a case should be categorised as an emergency.”

The IMA office bearers, Pune branch, stated that the draft protocols will be submitted to the State government for consideration. Additionally, the protocols, once finalised, will be circulated across private hospitals to ensure that patients in genuine need of emergency care are not denied admission or delayed due to administrative or financial hurdles.

Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, on April 25, 2025, declared that the Maharashtra government will soon implement a mandatory ‘no denial policy’ in all private hospitals across the state, to make sure that no needy patients are denied emergency medical care.

Dr Sunil Ingale, president, IMA Pune Chapter, said, “Each speciality faces different types of urgent situations. The hospitals have treatment protocols and SOPs, but no protocols that define what constitutes an emergency case. A common understanding will help hospitals respond quickly and uniformly while reducing disputes with families,” he said.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Prakash Abitkar, Health Minister, Maharashtra, said, “The government is preparing a no-denial policy for the state. While implementing this policy, the suggestions of the association will also be considered and accordingly it will be implemented ahead,” he said.