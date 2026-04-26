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    7 Matte sunscreens that give maximum sun protection in sticky summers

    Finding the right sunscreen is a task especially in the hot and humid summers. Here are 7 matte sunscreens. 

    Published on: Apr 26, 2026 8:56 AM IST
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    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    LAKMÉ Sun Expert, Dry Matte Fluid Sunscreen, 50ml, for Oily and Combination Skin, with 1% Niacinamide & Ceramide, SPF 50 PA++++, Quick Absorbing, no White CastView Details...

    ₹279

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    RE' EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen | SPF 50 PA++++ | Water & Sweat Resistant | No White Cast, Non-Greasy & Non-Comedogenic | For All Skin Types | 6G (Trial Pack)View Details...

    ₹150

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Earth Rhythm Matte Mineral Sunscreen - 15gmView Details...

    ₹199

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Plum Green Tea & Zinc Super-Matte Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 PA ++++ | 50g | Formulated for Oily, Combination and Acne Prone Skin | Protects & Controls Oil | Lightweight, No White Cast & Non-Sticky | Vegan |View Details...

    ₹340

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    The Derma Co Ultra Matte Sunscreen Gel with SPF 60|Prevents Sun Damage|For all skin type, 50 gView Details...

    ₹547

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Summer heat calls for sunscreen that does not melt off your face. Matte sunscreens are your go-to if you want protection without the greasy feel. Choose lightweight, oil-free formulas that suit your skin type and stay consistent with reapplication. Healthy skin starts with daily SPF. Matte sunscreens are designed to offer strong UV protection while keeping excess shine under control, making them perfect for sweaty summer days.

    The best matte sunscreen lotion for sensitive skin can keep the irritation away. (Adobe Stock)
    The best matte sunscreen lotion for sensitive skin can keep the irritation away. (Adobe Stock)
    Shweta Pandey
    By Shweta Pandey

    Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.

    She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.

    Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.

    Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.

    Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.

    Read moreRead less

    The best matte sunscreen for summer should do more than protect your skin—it should also feel light, breathable, and comfortable in the heat. Whether you prefer gel-based textures or dry-touch formulas, these sunscreens help shield your skin from harmful UV rays while keeping shine at bay all day.

    Why choose a matte sunscreen

    Controls oil and sweat
    Prevents a greasy look in the heat
    Perfect for humid weather

    What to look for in a matte sunscreen

    SPF 30 or higher
    Broad spectrum protection
    Non-comedogenic formula
    Lightweight gel or fluid texture

    Top 7 picks

    Loading Suggestions...

    Stay shine-free with this lightweight fluid sunscreen that blends effortlessly into the skin. It delivers high UV protection while controlling excess oil, making it perfect for daily wear in humid conditions. The non-sticky formula leaves a smooth matte finish without clogging pores. Customers love its affordability and easy availability, though some mention it may require reapplication for prolonged sun exposure. Ideal for oily to combination skin types seeking a reliable, everyday sunscreen.

    Loading Suggestions...
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    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

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    Experience superior sun protection with this ultra-matte sunscreen designed for hot, humid climates. Its velvety texture glides smoothly and leaves zero white cast, offering a primer-like finish that works well under makeup. It’s water- and sweat-resistant, making it a favourite for outdoor use. Customers praise its long-lasting matte effect, though a few find it slightly heavy for daily indoor wear. Great for oily and acne-prone skin.

    Loading Suggestions...

    Protect your skin naturally with this mineral-based matte sunscreen formulated with zinc oxide. It provides broad-spectrum protection while being gentle on sensitive skin. The matte finish helps control oil without drying out the skin barrier. Customers appreciate its clean ingredients and eco-conscious approach, though some note a slight white cast on deeper skin tones. A solid pick for those looking for a reef-safe, skin-friendly sunscreen with a balanced matte look.

    Loading Suggestions...

    This refreshing gel sunscreen combines green tea extracts and zinc to fight acne and control shine. Its lightweight, fast-absorbing texture feels almost invisible on the skin, making it ideal for everyday use. It keeps your face matte for hours without feeling greasy. Customers enjoy its fresh feel and acne-friendly formula, although a few mention it may not be hydrating enough for dry patches. Best suited for oily and acne-prone skin.

    Loading Suggestions...

    Designed with dermatological expertise, this sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection with a matte, non-greasy finish. It often includes active ingredients like niacinamide or hyaluronic acid, adding skincare benefits alongside sun protection. The formula absorbs quickly and works well under makeup. Customers appreciate its lightweight feel and skin-friendly ingredients, though some report pilling when layered with certain products. A versatile option for those wanting both sun care and skincare benefits.

    Loading Suggestions...

    Soothe and protect your skin with this CICA-infused matte sunscreen that calms irritation while controlling excess oil. The lightweight formula spreads easily and leaves a soft matte finish, perfect for sensitive or acne-prone skin. It helps reduce redness and keeps skin comfortable throughout the day. Customers love its calming effect and smooth texture, though a few wish for stronger oil control in extreme humidity. Great for balanced daily protection.

    Loading Suggestions...

    This gel-based sunscreen delivers a fresh, matte look while shielding your skin from harmful UV rays. Its lightweight, non-oily formula absorbs quickly and works well for everyday use, especially in hot weather. It helps reduce shine and gives a clean, smooth finish. Customers like its budget-friendly price and matte effect, though some mention it may feel slightly drying over time. Ideal for oily skin types seeking an affordable option.

    • Shweta Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Pandey

      Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More

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