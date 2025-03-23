Man walks out with 1.66 lakh after bank employee mistakenly hands over wrong currency notes

A man struggling with financial hardship walked away with ₹1.66 lakh ($1,900) after a bank teller mistakenly handed him the wrong bills. Years later, he admitted to feeling guilty about the incident but justified it as his personal bailout. The man had to withdraw ₹ 8,300.(Pexel)

In a viral Reddit post, the man shared that he was in a difficult financial situation, with only ₹2,000 ($25) in his checking account. Burdened by divorce, mortgage payments, and child support, he visited a bank to withdraw ₹8,300 ($100) in single bills. However, the teller mistakenly handed him ₹1.66 lakh ($2,000) in ₹1,660 ($20) bills instead of ₹83 ($1) bills.

“I took it and just left,” he confessed, adding that he rationalised his actions by comparing them to government bank bailouts. “I figured that was my bailout money.”

Also read: US man trashes Indian food as ‘subcontinental pound-of-spice slop,’ sparks debate

The money, he claimed, was used for groceries, gas, and other essential expenses. While he admitted it wasn’t a conventional robbery, he acknowledged, “I know I basically robbed the bank of ₹1.58 lakh.”

The incident allegedly occurred 20 years ago, and the man stated that he was not a customer of the bank, meaning there was no way for them to track him.

Take a look at the post:

His confession sparked debate online, with some users sympathising while others criticised his actions. One user commented, “That’s not robbery. It’s barely even a crime. In Monopoly, this would be ‘bank error in your favor.’”

Another added, “Sheesh brother that’s God if ive ever seen it.”

Also read: 35-year-old professor with ₹1.16 crore income lists strict criteria for girlfriend: ‘Slim, born after 2000’

One user wrote, “I'm thinking she probably got fired.”

Another added, “That’s a heavy story, and honestly, the desperation is palpable. But yeah, that’s still stealing, even if it was an accidental overpayment.”

HT.com has not independently verified the claims made in this post.