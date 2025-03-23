Menu Explore
Man walks out with 1.66 lakh after bank employee mistakenly hands over wrong currency notes

BySimran Singh
Mar 23, 2025 08:40 AM IST

A man struggling financially took advantage of a bank teller’s costly mistake, walking away with ₹1.58 lakh instead of ₹8,300.

A man struggling with financial hardship walked away with 1.66 lakh ($1,900) after a bank teller mistakenly handed him the wrong bills. Years later, he admitted to feeling guilty about the incident but justified it as his personal bailout.

The man had to withdraw <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,300.(Pexel)
The man had to withdraw 8,300.(Pexel)

In a viral Reddit post, the man shared that he was in a difficult financial situation, with only 2,000 ($25) in his checking account. Burdened by divorce, mortgage payments, and child support, he visited a bank to withdraw 8,300 ($100) in single bills. However, the teller mistakenly handed him 1.66 lakh ($2,000) in 1,660 ($20) bills instead of 83 ($1) bills.

“I took it and just left,” he confessed, adding that he rationalised his actions by comparing them to government bank bailouts. “I figured that was my bailout money.”

The money, he claimed, was used for groceries, gas, and other essential expenses. While he admitted it wasn’t a conventional robbery, he acknowledged, “I know I basically robbed the bank of 1.58 lakh.”

The incident allegedly occurred 20 years ago, and the man stated that he was not a customer of the bank, meaning there was no way for them to track him.

Take a look at the post:

I walked into a bank and just robbed it years ago.
byu/Able_Future_3580 inconfession

His confession sparked debate online, with some users sympathising while others criticised his actions. One user commented, “That’s not robbery. It’s barely even a crime. In Monopoly, this would be ‘bank error in your favor.’”

Another added, “Sheesh brother that’s God if ive ever seen it.”

One user wrote, “I'm thinking she probably got fired.”

Another added, “That’s a heavy story, and honestly, the desperation is palpable. But yeah, that’s still stealing, even if it was an accidental overpayment.”

HT.com has not independently verified the claims made in this post.

