35-year-old professor with 1.16 crore income lists strict criteria for girlfriend: ‘Slim, born after 2000’

A professor’s detailed criteria for choosing a girlfriend has ignited a storm of discussion, with many likening his approach to an imperial concubine selection process. Lou, an associate professor at Zhejiang University’s School of Marxism, reportedly outlined his preferences in a matchmaking chatroom earlier this month, reported the South China Morning Post, citing Chao News. In the post, Lou, 35, described himself as 175 cm tall, weighing 70 kg, with a PhD from a top Chinese university and an annual income exceeding 1 million yuan ( ₹1.16 crore). He mentioned his interests in sports and financial investments and noted that he is the only child in a well-off family from Yiwu, Zhejiang. He favoured law or medicine majors but was open to exceptions for beauty, wealth, or talent.(Pexel)

Also read: US couple skips traditional attire, wears jeans and shirts for ‘budget’ wedding, gets trolled

Lou’s ideal partner, he wrote, should be born after the year 2000, making her at least a decade younger than him. He specified a height range of 165–171 cm and emphasised that she must be “slim and have a good image.” Academic qualifications were also a key factor, with Lou stating that his prospective girlfriend should have at least a bachelor’s degree from one of nine elite Chinese universities.

“I will also consider those graduating from foreign institutions that are ranked in the top 20 globally, depending on their own special conditions,” Lou wrote.

Also read: US man trashes Indian food as ‘subcontinental pound-of-spice slop,’ sparks debate

He added that a major in law or medicine would be an advantage and suggested he might make exceptions for women with outstanding qualities in areas such as appearance, family wealth, or personal abilities.

University issues statement

Following widespread backlash, Zhejiang University’s School of Marxism released a statement on March 17, distancing itself from the post.

“It contains some untrue information,” the university wrote, without clarifying further. The statement also mentioned that Lou had reported the matter to the police.

The incident has sparked heated debate online, with some defending Lou’s right to set high standards, while others criticized his approach.

“What is wrong with this man? He is outstanding, and it’s reasonable for him to be selective. Many netizens are just jealous,” one commenter wrote.

On the other hand, another user remarked, “What a tragedy for education. He treats love as if it were a business transaction.”