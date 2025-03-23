US couple skips traditional attire, wears jeans and shirts for ‘budget’ wedding, gets trolled

A US bride claims she lost friends and family over her decision to wear jeans and a plaid shirt instead of a traditional, expensive wedding dress at her budget wedding, according to a report in the New York Post. Amie Barron, 22, married her now-husband, Hunter, 24, in January at a public library in West Virginia. The couple aimed to keep their wedding budget under $1,000—a choice that has sparked both praise and criticism online. A US couple's $1,000 budget wedding, featuring jeans and plaid shirts, went viral, sparking backlash. (Instagram/amiebarron126)

Budget breakdown

The couple prioritised their spending, setting aside $300 for new cowboy boots while hiring a photographer for $480. To keep costs further down, Barron did her own hair and makeup and handled the music and food arrangements herself.

After the ceremony, Barron shared a now-viral video of the wedding with the caption: “Almost a week married to my best friend and I can’t stop rewatching our wedding.” The video showcased the couple’s casual attire—jeans and black-and-white flannelette shirts—with Barron explaining, “That’s what we usually wear.”

Online backlash: ‘Nothing special about it’

While Barron described the wedding as a “fairytale” come true, not everyone was impressed. A section of social media users slammed the event, calling it "ugly" and uninspiring.

“So basically, this was just another day. Nothing special about it,” one user commented. Another added, “This looks depressing.”

The wave of negativity seemingly affected Barron, who admitted that the viral fame had brought more hate than support.

“Everybody told me while we were planning that I would regret it, so it was very controversial for people who heard what we were doing and didn’t really support us,” she said.

‘We won’t let the hate affect our marriage’

Barron further revealed that the backlash had been challenging for them as a couple.

“It’s been a struggle, especially after the wedding. We’ve received a lot of nasty messages and posts on social media from people who weren’t particularly supportive, and we’ve had to cut them out of our lives,” she shared.

Despite the criticism, Barron continues to post videos about the wedding, emphasising that she and Hunter remain unfazed by the negativity. The couple has made it clear—they won’t let online trolls define their marriage.