Founder leaves US over inflation, now spends under 1 lakh/month in India: 'America is s**t expensive'

A US citizen who came to India nine years ago started his business, got married to a local woman, and settled in Goa all because he got frustrated with inflation harming his quality of life in America. In a LinkedIn post, he said that he now lives a comfortable lifestyle that costs him less than ₹1 lakh per month. A US-origin founder who got married to an Indian woman and is now settled in Goa. (LinkedIn/Elliot Rosenberg)

“I made a rare financial decision 12 years ago. And it has changed my finances (and life) forever. Most personal finance gurus tell you to: Budget your expenses. Invest and hold long-term. Build multiple streams of income. Then, you achieve: (F)inancial (I)ndependence (R)etire (E)arly,” Elliot Rosenberg wrote. He added that while onboard with these bits of advice, he faced a problem while living in America - he found the country very expensive. “Inflation is bad, but “lifestyle creep” is worse,” he added.

In the following lines, he discussed the societal pressure to spend money on fancy restaurants, concerts, shopping trips, etc. to avoid losing friendships. He explained that this pressure led him to decide to move out of the US. Initially, he travelled to Brazil and then to other South Asian countries. However, he finally decided to settle in India.

“I met my wife here, became close to her family, learned Hindi, have made lifelong bonds, and started 2 businesses,” he added.

He then went on to share where he currently lives and how much it costs him monthly to live comfortably with his family.

Take a look at the entire post:

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “I loved your appetite to take risks and be adventurous... It has paid off, and I gather you are fulfilled. Thanks for sharing your story.” Another added, “Good to know that India is far better for healthy and safe living.” A third posted, “Love the story- kudos for having the courage to go pursue a life outside of the “‘norms!’”

After completing his schooling, Rosenberg pursued a BS in Commerce and a second major in Latin American Studies from the University of Virginia. In his career, he founded several companies, including two in India.