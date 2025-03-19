Delhi man 'regrets' leaving India for Canada, claims western lifestyle is an illusion

Moving abroad in search of a "better life" has long been a common aspiration for many Indians. However, does life abroad truly meet the expectations people set before leaving their homeland? A Delhi man who moved to Canada believes otherwise. A Delhi man shared his tough experience in Canada, saying life abroad wasn’t as promising as expected.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Taking to social media, he expressed regret over his decision to migrate, calling the entire experience a "scam" and urging others to reconsider leaving India. His post, shared on Reddit, claimed that international students faced issues such as useless degrees and a poor work-life balance.

"I regret moving to Canada"

“I regret moving to Canada,” the post read. “Every day, I see people in India dreaming of moving abroad, believing there are better opportunities. But let me give you a reality check. I live in Canada, and it is not what it seems. The government and colleges have turned international students into a business, and once you land here, you realise you’ve been scammed.”

He further urged fellow Indians to stay in India, citing the country’s economic growth and improving opportunities. “India is growing, and opportunities are improving. If you work smart, you can build a great life without sacrificing your mental health, family, and dignity. The West sells you an illusion, but once you get here, you realise you’ve been brainwashed. Don’t fall for the trap—stay in India, invest in yourself, and build something meaningful at home.”

Check out the entire post here:

A post that divided opinions

The post went viral, garnering significant traction on Reddit. While some users sympathised with the man's perspective, others staunchly defended their decision to migrate.

One user responded, "I get that some people struggle, but Canada has given me a great life. It’s about how you adapt."

Another wrote, "Blaming an entire country for your experience is unfair. Many of us have built successful lives here."

A different user chimed in, "Degrees being useless depends on the field you’re in. Research before moving!"

Meanwhile, another comment read, "Not everyone is suited for life abroad. If you miss home, that’s on you, not the country."

One user countered, "India is growing, sure, but can it offer the same work culture and infrastructure as the West?"

Another remarked, "I won’t lie—Canada has its downsides. The cold is unbearable, and jobs aren’t easy to find."