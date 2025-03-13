Canadian stores promote homegrown brands amid boycott of American goods: ‘Canada faces greatest threat…’

Several Canadian businesses are promoting domestically produced items in response to a surge of interest in 'Made in Canada' products. The interest in buying Canadian goods comes as retaliation against US President Donald Trump’s recent imposition of 25% tariffs on Canadian goods, escalating trade tensions between the neighboring countries. A look at some Canadian stores promoting homegrown brands (Representational image)

Several Canadians, angered by Trump’s decision, have vowed to boycott American goods. This sentiment has been further fueled by Trump's controversial remarks suggesting that Canada could become the "51st state" of the United States.

On social media, posts about buying Canadian are frequently going viral. Meanwhile, businesses that promote or highlight ‘Made in Canada’ products are earning praise.

A look at a few examples below:

Chapman’s Ice Cream

Chapman’s, the extremely popular ice cream brand, has taken a firmly anti-Trump stance. “As Canada faces the greatest threat to our sovereignty since WWII, the effects of Donald Trump’s threats are already being felt by most Canadians,” the company announced in a Facebook post on March 8.

“As a proud Canadian-owned and operated company, we want to do our part to support Canadians,” it said, adding that it would maintain current prices by absorbing all “immediate increases in our costs due to the Trump tariffs for the rest of the year.”

Bulk Barn

Canada's largest bulk food retailer, Bulk Barn, has thrown its weight behind the ‘Buy Canada’ movement. Shoppers at certain locations were greeted with a message announcing that Bulk Barn would update its signage to highlight products of Canadian origin.

“At Bulk Barn Foods Limited, for over 40 years we have been proudly Canadian, with over 280 stores from coast to coast,” the retailer announced, according to a photograph of the flyer shared on Reddit.

“We are committed to providing you with quality products and the information you need to make informed choices.

“As part of this commitment, we will be updating our product signage to highlight products with Canadian content. This process will take time, but we are working hard to update as many items as possible, as quickly as we can,” said Bulk Barn.

The announcement was met with overwhelming approval on Reddit.

Giant Tiger

Canadian discount store chain Giant Tiger is apparently no longer accepting US currency. While the only legal tender in Canada is the Canadian dollar, most businesses accepted the US dollar too.

Not anymore - at least not at Giant Tiger.

The discount store chain has said it will no longer accept US currency in a decision widely-lauded by pro-Canada social media users.

