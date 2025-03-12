Canada PM-elect Mark Carney vows ‘maximum impact’ on US over tariffs response

As US President Donald Trump doubled his planned tariffs on Canadian metals, Ontario's prime minister-elect Mark Carney said that his government will ensure 'maximum impact in the US' and will keep the retaliatory tariffs in place until Americans show respect and commit to fair trade. Mark Carney dubbed the US president's latest tariffs as an attack on Canadian workers, families and businesses.(AP)

Just a day ago, the Liberal Party announced Carney's victory in the leadership with over 85 per cent votes in his favour. He will replace Justin Trudeau at Canada's top office in the coming days.

Having already been known as a Trump critic, Carney dubbed the US president's latest tariffs as an attack on Canadian workers, families and businesses.

‘Maximum impact in US’

"My government will ensure our response has maximum impact in the US and minimal impact here in Canada, while supporting the workers impacted," he said.

Carney further added, "My government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect and make credible, reliable commitments to free and fair trade."

Trump on Tuesday took to his Truth Social network and said that he will double the planned tariffs on Canadian aluminium and steel as a response to Ontario's decision to impose an electricity surcharge on three US states.

He said that the tariff increase would take effect on March 12.

“I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA, ONE OF THE HIGHEST TARIFFING NATIONS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD,” Trump posted.

The US president also asked Canada to "immediately drop" their "anti-American farmer tariff" of "250% to 390%" on various US dairy products, adding that they have for long been considered outrageous.

Trump said that the electricity was being used as a "bargaining chop and threat", threatening that Canada "will pay a financial for this so big that it will be read about in History Books for many years to come!"

He reiterated his stance on wanting to make Canada America's 51st state and said that it is the only thing that makes sense for Ontario. "This would make all tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear."

Reportedly, Canadian officials are once again planning retaliatory tariffs in response to Trump's doubling down on specific steel and aluminium tariffs. The move is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

(with inputs from AP)