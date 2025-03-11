Donald Trump retaliates against Ontario's tariffs, adds 25% tax on Canadian steel, aluminium

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he will double the planned tariffs on Canadian aluminium and steel in response to Ontario's decision to impose an electricity surcharge on three US states. US President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on March 7.(Reuters)

In a social media post on Truth Social, Trump said that the tariff increase would take effect on March 12.

“I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA, ONE OF THE HIGHEST TARIFFING NATIONS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD,” Trump posted.

The US president also asked Canada to “immediately drop” their “anti-american farmer tariff” of “250% to 390%” on various US dairy products, adding that they have been for long considered outrageous.

“I will shortly be declaring a National Emergency on Electricity within the threatened area. This will allow the US to quickly do what has to be done to alleviate this abusive threat from Canada,” Trump wrote.

The US president further warned: “If other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada, I will substantially increase, on April 2nd, the Tariffs on Cars coming into the U.S. which will, essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada.”

Earlier today, Trump had called Canada a "tariff abuser" after the province of Ontario imposed an electricity surcharge on three US states. He had also claimed that his country did not need Canadian energy.

Ontario's tariff move

Donald Trump's announcement comes after Ontario, which is Canada's most populous province, announced a 25% hike in electricity export tariffs for nearly 1.5 million American consumers living in Minnesota, New York, and Michigan. The revised prices will be effective on Monday.

“I will not hesitate to increase this charge. If the United States escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford had said.

“Believe me when I say I do not want to do this. I feel terrible for the American people who didn't start this trade war. It’s one person who is responsible, it’s President Trump,” he added.

Trump has repeatedly spoken about annexing Canada and thrown bilateral trade, the lifeblood of the Canadian economy, into chaos with tariff actions that have veered in various directions since he took office, according to AFP.