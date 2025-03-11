Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Don't need your cars': Donald Trump lashes out at 'tariff abuser' Canada after Ontario's power move

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2025 02:49 PM IST

Donald Trump's remarks come after Ontario announced a 25% hike in electricity export tariffs for nearly 1.5 million American consumers.

President Donald Trump on Monday called Canada a "tariff abuser" after the province of Ontario imposed an electricity surcharge on three US states.

US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 6, 2025.(Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 6, 2025.(Bloomberg)

The US president also claimed that his country did not need Canadian energy.

"Ontario just announced a 25% surcharge on 'electricity,' of all things," Trump said, claiming the province was "not even allowed to do that."

"Canada is a Tariff abuser and always has been, but the United States is not going to be subsidising Canada any longer," he added on his Truth Social platform.

Also Read | ‘Until US shows respect’: Mark Carney says Canada won’t back down on retaliatory tariffs

The Republican president also said that the United States does not need Canada's cars, lumber or energy anymore.

"We don't need your Cars, we don't need your Lumber, we don't need your Energy, and very soon, you will find that out," Trump said.

Trump's remarks come after Ontario, which is Canada's most populous province, announced a 25% hike in electricity export tariffs for nearly 1.5 million American consumers living in Minnesota, New York, and Michigan. The revised prices will be effective on Monday.

“I will not hesitate to increase this charge. If the United States escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford had said.

Also Read | China hits back at Trump tariffs with 15% levies targeting US farmers

“Believe me when I say I do not want to do this. I feel terrible for the American people who didn't start this trade war. It’s one person who is responsible, it’s President Trump,” he added.

Trump has repeatedly spoken about annexing Canada and thrown bilateral trade, the lifeblood of the Canadian economy, into chaos with tariff actions that have veered in various directions since he took office, according to AFP.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On