'Don't need your cars': Donald Trump lashes out at 'tariff abuser' Canada after Ontario's power move

President Donald Trump on Monday called Canada a "tariff abuser" after the province of Ontario imposed an electricity surcharge on three US states. US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 6, 2025.(Bloomberg)

The US president also claimed that his country did not need Canadian energy.

"Ontario just announced a 25% surcharge on 'electricity,' of all things," Trump said, claiming the province was "not even allowed to do that."

"Canada is a Tariff abuser and always has been, but the United States is not going to be subsidising Canada any longer," he added on his Truth Social platform.

Also Read | ‘Until US shows respect’: Mark Carney says Canada won’t back down on retaliatory tariffs

The Republican president also said that the United States does not need Canada's cars, lumber or energy anymore.

"We don't need your Cars, we don't need your Lumber, we don't need your Energy, and very soon, you will find that out," Trump said.

Trump's remarks come after Ontario, which is Canada's most populous province, announced a 25% hike in electricity export tariffs for nearly 1.5 million American consumers living in Minnesota, New York, and Michigan. The revised prices will be effective on Monday.

“I will not hesitate to increase this charge. If the United States escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford had said.

Also Read | China hits back at Trump tariffs with 15% levies targeting US farmers

“Believe me when I say I do not want to do this. I feel terrible for the American people who didn't start this trade war. It’s one person who is responsible, it’s President Trump,” he added.

Trump has repeatedly spoken about annexing Canada and thrown bilateral trade, the lifeblood of the Canadian economy, into chaos with tariff actions that have veered in various directions since he took office, according to AFP.