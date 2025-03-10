Florida strawberries go unsold in Canada amid tariff tensions: ‘They couldn’t give them away’

Boxes of Florida strawberries remained untouched at a Canadian supermarket this week amid the ongoing tariff war between Canada and the United States. In the latest instance of Canadian shoppers refusing to spend money on made-in-USA products, the strawberries failed to find buyers even when listed at a ‘throwaway’ price of $1.99 CAD (around 120 INR or 1.38 USD). A Reddit user shared a pic of Florida strawberries going unsold in Canada

No buyers for American strawberries

A Canadian man took to Reddit to share a picture of strawberry boxes stacked at the Canadian supermarket chain Loblaws. The Reddit user revealed that shoppers would pick up the boxes, read the label, realise that the berries originated in Florida, USA, and refuse to buy them.

“1.99 Pint of Florida Strawberries. No one was touching them,” the Reddit user wrote on the ‘Buy Canadian’ subreddit, where the post has been upvoted nearly 20,000 times.

“At Loblaws today and the strawberries were basement sale prices. Nice to see everyone picking them up and looking at the label, only to put them back when they saw they were American. They couldn't give them away!” the man added in the post shared Saturday.

Even though tariffs on goods imported to the US from Canada and Mexico have been temporarily lifted by US President Donald Trump, the Reddit post – and other such similar posts – highlight the negative sentiment against American goods in Canada.

Since President Trump announced 25% tariffs on Canadian goods and repeatedly suggested making Canada the 51st U.S. state, Canadians have been widely boycotting American products and cancelling their trips to the US in large numbers.

“I am so proud of Canadians,” read one comment under the post.

“This is great. My wife volunteers at a food bank and last week they received a boxful of avocados because they didn't sell, so they all went to feed the community,” another Reddit user noted.