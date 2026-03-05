Shreya Ghoshal criticises singers for lip-syncing at concerts, calls it a lazy act: ‘Apne mehanat nahi kari’
Singer Shreya Ghoshal criticised lip-syncing in concerts as lazy work, emphasising the importance of hard work for artists.
Audiences have often criticised singers for lip-syncing at concerts instead of performing live. Now, Shreya Ghoshal, known for her melodious voice and ability to sing flawlessly even without musical backing, has also called out the practice, describing lip-syncing on stage as “lazy work”.
Shreya Ghoshal on singers lip syncing at concerts
In a podcast with Raj Shamani, Shreya shared her views on singers lip-syncing at concerts and said, “That’s just a lazy act. Apne mehanat nahi kari (You haven’t put in the hard work). In my personal opinion, it’s not a good approach.” She then spoke about what she described as a second approach, where singers perform however they like without maintaining consistent standards.
She said, “I can’t discredit what the audience likes, but I have certain principles as an artist. I have a problem with any performance of mine being played publicly that I myself wouldn’t even be able to listen to. For me, that is extremely humiliating and insulting. An artist should feel uncomfortable if a song or live performance of theirs is being played around that has already failed. You’ll always think, ‘Why did I do that?’ Either you work hard on your craft because you’ve earned that crown or throne — don’t take it lightly thinking you’ve already achieved it. You have to work hard every single day.”
Recently, in February, when AP Dhillon appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, he was seen lip-syncing to his popular track With You, which invited criticism. Many viewers called him out for not singing live on the show.
About Shreya Ghoshal
Shreya was just 16 when she began her playback singing career with Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She won her first National Award for Best Female Playback Singer for Bairi Piya. Since then, she has sung in multiple languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Some of her popular songs include Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai, Dheere Jalna, Yeh Ishq Hai and Pherari Mon from the Bengali film Antaheen. Most recently, she lent her voice to Maatrubhumi from Battle of Galwan starring Salman Khan.
Apart from this, Shreya is currently hosting Indian Idol Season 16 alongside Badshah and Vishal Dadlani. She has also announced her world tour, The Unstoppable, with performances scheduled in the UK, USA, Abu Dhabi and India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
