Quote of the Day by Kate Middleton: 'Nothing can really prepare you for the experience of what it means to be mother…'
The Princess of Wales shares her take on motherhood through her lived experience, revealing both the emotional highs and lows.
Motherhood is one of life's key milestones and is highly transformative in nature. During this phase, many women experience a range of emotional, physical, social and personal changes as they adjust to the role and responsibility of a parent.
Kate Middleton, also called Catherine, the mother of three, voiced her take on the realities of motherhood, speaking about both the joys and challenges of becoming a parent.
At a recent mental health advocacy event, The Princess of Wales was candid about the motherhood experience, acknowledging how it can be both rewarding and its quiet and loud moments of uncertainty and exhaustion.
“Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience,” she said, highlighting how motherhood has been enriching for her. She reflects on motherhood through lived experience.
But she also acknowledged the difficulties of motherhood, admitting that it can be challenging at times, even for someone like her, who has access to support at home that many mothers may not have.
No rule book
Next, she spoke about how motherhood can be overwhelming, suggesting that books and advice often fall short of preparing someone for what the actual experience demands. "Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother," she shared.
Next, she touched upon how life-altering it is. "It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry—all mixed together. Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost."
The Princess also referred to the uncertainty of parenting, pointing out the lack of a clear manual that help a new parents to raise children.
"And the fact that ‘there is no rule book’ can only add to the stresses of being a new parent. "You just have to make it up and do the very best you can for your family," she said. "For many mothers, myself included, this can at times lead to a lack of confidence and feelings of ignorance."
Asking for help not a sign of weakness
Talking about the realities of parenting, she also admitted that there are several challenges and that one needs to be more open to seeking support.
"It is right to talk about motherhood as a wonderful thing, but we also need to talk about its stresses and strains," Kate said. "It's OK not to find it easy, and asking for help should not be seen as a sign of weakness.... Our children need us to look after ourselves and get the support we need."
Often, seeking therapy or any kind of help is stigmatised, as mothers are often expected to juggle everything on their own. However, this notion is deeply flawed. Asking for help is a healthy and responsible step, rather than something that should be viewed as a failure. In fact, accessing support can help mothers better manage stress, maintain their wellbeing and care for their families more effectively.
