Kate Middleton surprises internet, wears white at Holi event with traditional Indian gold earrings that cost less than…

Stepping out in an ensemble that was quietly chic, the Kate Middleton opted for a pristine Ralph Lauren pleated cream midi dress. The dress, featuring a slim-fitting bodice and a floaty pleated skirt, was paired with a coat by Savile Row tailor Chris Kerr— a sophisticated rewear from her 2023 Christmas carol service. To balance the all-white aesthetic, Catherine chose warm, neutral accessories: camel-hued suede pumps and a matching clutch.

In a vibrant tribute to the British Indian community, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton , made a stunning appearance in Leicester on March 5 to celebrate Holi , the Hindu festival of colours, love, and spring. While the festival is famous for its explosion of colourful powders, Kate, also known as Catherine, honoured the tradition of wearing white, symbolising equality and simplicity. Also read | Kate Middleton is gorgeous in Queen Victoria's historic tiara as she and William release stunning new portrait

The stellar accessory: gold-plated earrings While her outfit was the perfect canvas, it was her choice of jewellery that truly captured the internet's attention. Kate wore the Sezane ‘Dina’ earrings, a pair of gold-plated recycled brass drops featuring blue stones and delicate beadwork.

The earrings, which have a distinctly artisanal and traditional Indian feel, were a thoughtful nod to intricate gold jewellery from India. Interestingly, the earrings — originally priced at $130 (approximately ₹11,913) — were on sale for $50 (approximately ₹4,582) on the brand's website, proving once again Kate's knack for mixing high-end tailoring with accessible high-street finds.

‘She just gets it right every time’ Reacting to a March 5 Instagram post by British Vogue, a person wrote, "Wow, she (Kate) looked stunning in white, honouring the community and that beautiful rose garland today." A comment also read, "Note the earrings – excellent choice for the occasion!"

Another said, "Love the earrings!! Catherine always knows how to dress for any occasion." Praising Kate, an Instagram user also commented, "She just gets it right every time." Another said, "Absolutely gorgeous." A comment also read, "She looks stunning in this..."