Kate Middleton surprises internet, wears white at Holi event with traditional Indian gold earrings that cost less than…
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, made a stylish appearance wearing gold-plated earrings with blue stones, adding a touch of Indian flair to her outfit.
In a vibrant tribute to the British Indian community, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, made a stunning appearance in Leicester on March 5 to celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, love, and spring. While the festival is famous for its explosion of colourful powders, Kate, also known as Catherine, honoured the tradition of wearing white, symbolising equality and simplicity. Also read | Kate Middleton is gorgeous in Queen Victoria's historic tiara as she and William release stunning new portrait
Kate's look was a masterclass in monochrome styling
Stepping out in an ensemble that was quietly chic, the Kate Middleton opted for a pristine Ralph Lauren pleated cream midi dress. The dress, featuring a slim-fitting bodice and a floaty pleated skirt, was paired with a coat by Savile Row tailor Chris Kerr— a sophisticated rewear from her 2023 Christmas carol service. To balance the all-white aesthetic, Catherine chose warm, neutral accessories: camel-hued suede pumps and a matching clutch.
The stellar accessory: gold-plated earrings
While her outfit was the perfect canvas, it was her choice of jewellery that truly captured the internet's attention. Kate wore the Sezane ‘Dina’ earrings, a pair of gold-plated recycled brass drops featuring blue stones and delicate beadwork.
The earrings, which have a distinctly artisanal and traditional Indian feel, were a thoughtful nod to intricate gold jewellery from India. Interestingly, the earrings — originally priced at $130 (approximately ₹11,913) — were on sale for $50 (approximately ₹4,582) on the brand's website, proving once again Kate's knack for mixing high-end tailoring with accessible high-street finds.
‘She just gets it right every time’
Reacting to a March 5 Instagram post by British Vogue, a person wrote, "Wow, she (Kate) looked stunning in white, honouring the community and that beautiful rose garland today." A comment also read, "Note the earrings – excellent choice for the occasion!"
Another said, "Love the earrings!! Catherine always knows how to dress for any occasion." Praising Kate, an Instagram user also commented, "She just gets it right every time." Another said, "Absolutely gorgeous." A comment also read, "She looks stunning in this..."
Honouring Indian tradition
Upon her arrival at the Aakash Odedra Company, a South Asian dance organisation, Kate was presented with a 'mala' — a traditional Indian garland — made of fresh red roses and pearls. The vibrant red of the flowers popped against her ivory coat, creating a look that felt both regal and deeply respectful of the occasion.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
