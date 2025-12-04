Kate Middleton is gorgeous in Queen Victoria's historic tiara as she and William release stunning new portrait

Kate Middleton and Prince William have revealed a new portrait, and royal fans are calling it the dreamiest picture ever. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the picture on December 3, just before attending the German state banquet at Windsor Castle. The couple standing in front of a Christmas tree, in soft lighting, with warm expressions, made the portrait look like no less than a Christmas card. Britain's Prince William and Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, ahead of the state banquet for the German President and his wife, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. AP/PTI(AP12_04_2025_000003B)(AP)

The picture was taken by photographer Alex Bramall at Frogmore House, a historic royal residence near Windsor Castle. In the shot, William and Kate are seen standing close to each other. They shared the image with the caption, “Looking forward to a special banquet tonight in Windsor." However, it was Kate's historic tiara that caught everyone's eye.

Princess Kate shines in Queen Victoria’s oriental circlet

Princess Kate made headlines with her debut in Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara. Known for its elaborate design and red jewels, this tiara is the largest and dramatic piece worn by Kate. She paired this tiara with a glittery blue Jenny Packham cape gown, and she wore a Royal Family Order and Royal Victorian Order sash as per People. Kate also carried Kate Elizabeth’s earrings, which added an emotional touch to her overall look.

Prince William complements the glamour

Prince William looked equally striking in a classic Windsor tailcoat with a white tie. His outfit featured royal honors, including the Order of the Garter Sash, the Lesser George, and regalia from the Order of the Bath. Together, William and Kate looked polished, elegant, and ready for one of the year’s most important royal events.

A special night for the Royal Family

The state banquet marked the beginning of the visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender. King Charles and Queen Camilla joined the Prince and Princess of Wales to host the evening, making it a key moment in the royal calendar.

While the newly released portrait has already captured hearts, fans are now eagerly waiting for the couple’s annual Christmas family photo. William and Kate traditionally share a festive picture with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, each year. This dreamy new portrait has only raised excitement for what the royal family will reveal next.