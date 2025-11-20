Kate Middleton's first red carpet appearance with Prince William in two years

Kate Middleton made her long-awaited return to the red carpet as the doors of the monumental Victorian Royal Albert Hall opened for the 2025 Royal Variety Performance. It's an annual charity that brings together artists from different performing arts. The Princess of Wales looked breathtaking in a plush emerald off-shoulder gown from Talbot Runhof. The velvet gown flattered her lissome figure. She finished off the look with Manolo Blahnik's dark green velvet pumps and added an element of bling with a Jenny Packham Casa clutch.

Her hair was styled in side-parted waves, and those chandelier Greville earrings were icing on top. These earrings belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II. The making of the earrings began in 1918 and was completed in 1929. The earrings reflect the Art Deco movement popular during the 20s and 30s era.

Catherine had skipped the Royal Variety Performance last year because of her cancer treatment and made a grand comeback this year. Prince William too, looked dapper in a classic tuxedo, complementing Catherine as they attended the photocall together.