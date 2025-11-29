Kate Middleton visits Anna Freud Centre to promote children's mental-health support; announces new training initiative

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, stepped out in the city this week for a visit focused on children’s mental health, marking another quiet return to public-facing work after months of limited appearances. Kate Middleton has been associated with the Anna Freud Centre for years. (AP)

During the visit, she carried the Small Hudson bag in a mocha suede finish by DeMellier and wore Hugo Boss staple pumps, Marie Claire reported.

Inside Princess Kate’s visit to Anna Freud Centre

The Princess of Wales was photographed on Thursday, November 27, at the Anna Freud Centre in London, a leading UK charity working in child psychology and family support.

People reported that the stop was tied to a new collaboration between the charity and Kate Middleton’s Centre for Early Childhood. The partnership will develop a training program for health visitors - the frontline workers who check on mothers and infants in the weeks following childbirth.

The goal, according to the outlet, is to strengthen skills in spotting early mental-health needs and supporting families before issues escalate.

The engagement served as another indicator of the long-standing link she has maintained with Anna Freud’s work and her larger campaign around early childhood development.

Part of a slow return to duties

Her appearance came days after a different engagement in London. On Tuesday, November 18, Kate Middleton delivered remarks at the Future Workforce Summit, a gathering connected to the Royal Foundation’s Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, as per Just Jared.

It was her first public speech in roughly two years. A moment that drew attention largely because of her gradual re-entry into royal duties following her 2024 cancer diagnosis and her remission announcement in January.

She also enjoyed a little trip to Northern Ireland with Prince William in October. They also visited organisations that provide business opportunities to the people living in rural areas of the region, the outlet reported.

Continued focus on early childhood

The Princess of Wales has made early childhood and mental-health work the core of her public agenda for several years. Her appearance at Anna Freud’s London premises reaffirmed that focus rather than signalling a major program shift.

The new collaboration gives her team another channel to work with professionals already supporting families across the UK.