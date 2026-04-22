There are phases in life when everything seems to flow effortlessly, and then there are moments when things feel unclear, heavy, or just slightly off. Often, it’s not about what’s happening outside, but the energy we are carrying within. That’s where ancient systems like Chinese astrology can offer a sense of direction. By understanding your zodiac sign, you can tune into your natural tendencies and recognize what your mind and emotions might be asking for right now. Your Chinese zodiac sign and the crystal you need right now, according to an expert (Pinterest)

“In Chinese astrology, your birth year is more than just a marker of age; it carries an energetic imprint. Each zodiac sign reflects specific emotional tendencies, strengths, and repeating life patterns. At different phases of life, these energies can feel either aligned or completely out of balance. This is where crystals step in, not as magic fixes, but as subtle energetic supports that help you realign with your natural frequency,” says Tarot Card Reader, Crystal Healer and Energy Worker Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

Here’s what your zodiac sign says about your current energy and the crystal that can support you right now:

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Rat (1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) Crystal: Amethyst – For mental clarity Rats are naturally sharp, observant, and always thinking ahead. But this constant mental activity can sometimes turn into overthinking or anxiety.

Amethyst helps quiet the mental noise, brings clarity to your decisions, and eases stress. Right now, your energy does not need more speed; it needs stillness. This crystal helps you slow down while staying focused.

Ox (1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) Crystal: Black Tourmaline – For grounding and protection Ox signs are strong and dependable, often taking on more than they show. Over time, this can create emotional heaviness.

Black Tourmaline helps absorb negative energy, stabilizes emotions, and releases internal pressure. Your lesson right now is to stop carrying everything alone, and this crystal supports that shift.

Tiger (1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022) Crystal: Carnelian – For confidence and momentum Tigers are bold and action-driven, but even they go through phases of doubt or burnout.

Carnelian boosts motivation, rebuilds courage, and reignites passion. If you’ve been feeling stuck, it’s not your ability; it’s just your energy needing a reset.

Rabbit (1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023) Crystal: Rose Quartz – For emotional healing Rabbits are gentle, empathetic, and deeply sensitive to their surroundings. Sometimes, they take on more emotions than they should.

Rose Quartz supports emotional healing, encourages self-love, and helps create healthy boundaries. Right now, your sensitivity needs care, not suppression.

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Dragon (1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024) Crystal: Citrine – For abundance flow Dragons naturally carry powerful, success-driven energy. But moments of doubt or confusion can block their growth.

Citrine helps attract opportunities, build confidence, and clear stagnation. Your energy is meant to expand; this crystal helps you step back into that space.

Snake (1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025) Crystal: Labradorite – For intuition and inner clarity Snakes are intuitive and wise, but sometimes they lose touch with their inner voice.

Labradorite strengthens intuition, clears confusion, and deepens spiritual awareness. If things feel uncertain, the answers are not outside; they are within you.

Horse (1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026) Crystal: Red Jasper – For stability and focus Horses thrive on movement and freedom, but too much of it can lead to scattered energy.

Red Jasper grounds your energy, builds focus, and supports consistency. Right now, slowing down is your strength.

Sheep (1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027) Crystal: Green Aventurine – For emotional balance and growth Goats/Sheeps are creative and kind, but they can struggle with self-doubt and emotional ups and downs.

Green Aventurine brings stability, attracts new opportunities, and encourages optimism. Your next phase of growth begins with believing in yourself.

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Monkey (1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028) Crystal: Clear Quartz – For focus and amplification Monkeys are quick, clever, and full of ideas, but that can sometimes lead to distraction.

Clear Quartz enhances focus, amplifies intentions, and clears mental clutter. This is your moment to simplify things and channel your energy wisely.

Rooster (1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029) Crystal: Tiger’s Eye – For confidence and decision-making Roosters are detail-oriented and hardworking, but they can get stuck in overthinking.

Tiger’s Eye builds confidence, supports clear decision-making, and reduces self-doubt. Trust yourself, as you already know what needs to be done.

Dog (1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030) Crystal: Smoky Quartz – For letting Go Dogs are loyal and protective, but they tend to hold onto emotional baggage longer than necessary.

Smoky Quartz helps release negativity, ground emotions, and support healing from the past. Right now, your strength lies in letting go.

Pig (1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031) Crystal: Moonstone – For emotional flow and intuition Pigs are warm and generous, but they can feel emotionally drained at times.

Moonstone balances emotions, enhances intuition, and brings a sense of calm. Your energy needs softness, rest, and gentle restoration right now.

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Disclaimer: These insights are based on astrology and crystal healing beliefs and are not scientifically proven.