What if The Devil Wears Prada characters were tarot cards?

After a long 20-year wait, one of the most anticipated sequels, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is set to hit the theatres worldwide on May 1, 2026. This cult classic, starring Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel, is still lauded not just for its storyline but also for its high-street fashion and a relatable depiction of toxic workplace culture. Even today, people use iconic dialogues from the movie in their daily lives. From Miranda Priestly’s “That’s all” to Nigel’s “Gird your loins”, The Devil Wears Prada has surely reserved a special place in the hearts and lives of their audience. The Devil Wears Prada 2 (Pinterest)

And now with all the buzz around the movie, the iconic characters of Runway magazine are back in conversation, and so are their unforgettable personalities. From Miranda’s icy authority to Andy’s transformation and Emily’s fierce ambition, each character carries a distinct energy that mirrors classic tarot archetypes.

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Tarot card reader and Energy Worker, Kishori Sud, decided to do something fun with her tarot spread and deciphered the lead characters of The Devil Wears Prada as tarot cards, based on their personality. She said, “Tarot is not just about prediction; it is about personality, life lessons, and soul journeys. If The Devil Wears Prada were read like a tarot spread, each character would perfectly fit a card that reflects their power, shadow side, and personal evolution.”

Miranda Priestly: Queen of Swords Miranda Priestly is the ultimate Queen of Swords. She is intelligent, emotionally controlled, has sharp boundaries, and intimidating clarity.

The Queen of Swords represents a woman who leads with logic, standards, and truth rather than emotional softness. Miranda rarely wastes words and never explains herself unnecessarily. Like this card, she values excellence, precision, and independence. Her shadow side, however, is emotional distance. She teaches that strength without vulnerability can create loneliness.

Andy Sachs: The Fool to The Empress Andy begins her journey as The Fool and slowly grows into The Empress. There is innocence and new beginnings, stepping into an unknown world, personal growth and self-worth, learning confidence and identity.

The Fool reflects her first step into the fashion world: unprepared, uncertain, but willing to leap. As the story unfolds, she transforms into The Empress, embodying confidence, self-respect, and inner authority. Her journey is about understanding that success means nothing if it costs your authentic self.

Emily Charlton: Knight of Swords Emily is pure Knight of Swords energy. Her character embodies fast-paced ambition, loyalty to the mission, a sharp tongue, burnout, and emotional suppression.

She moves with urgency, thrives under pressure, and often sacrifices herself for achievement. The Knight of Swords is brilliant but exhausting, representing someone who chases success so intensely that rest feels like weakness. Emily’s lesson is balance, as ambition should not come at the cost of self-worth.

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Nigel: The Hierophant Nigel is the Hierophant of the film. There is mentor energy, wisdom and guidance, tradition and expertise, and a spiritual teacher in disguise.

He introduces Andy to the hidden rules of the fashion world and helps her understand the system she once dismissed. The Hierophant represents knowledge passed through experience. Nigel teaches that mastery requires respect for the craft, but also shows the pain of loyalty when the system does not always reward it.

Christian Thompson: The Magician Christian carries strong Magician energy. You can see charm and attraction, influence and opportunity, persuasive communication, and blurred intentions.

The Magician knows how to open doors and make things happen, but it also warns of illusion and manipulation. Christian represents opportunity wrapped in temptation. He teaches Andy that not every attractive offer is aligned with genuine intention.

Miranda and Andy: The Devil and Justice Their relationship together reflects both The Devil and Justice. There is ambition vs authenticity, power vs personal values, and success vs emotional cost. The Devil card shows attachment to status, validation, and external success, while Justice asks whether the price is worth it.

Andy’s final decision is not rebellion, but alignment. She chooses peace over performance.

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