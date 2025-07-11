Orthopedic surgeon reveals '5 types of women who age faster': They ‘smoke and drink too much or sleep too late’

Dr Manan Vora, an orthopedic surgeon, took to Instagram on July 10 to highlight how women can potentially support healthier ageing by making diet and lifestyle changes. He titled his post, '5 types of women who age faster and what to do instead.' Also read | Gerontologist reveals anti ageing foods she eats on repeat every single day: Non-fat paneer to dried fruit Smoking can accelerate ageing in women (and men) due to its harmful effects on skin and overall health. (Freepik)

Cut back on these 5 habits

Smoking and excessive drinking can have negative effects on skin health and overall well-being, he shared, adding that cutting back on or quitting these habits can help support healthier skin and overall health.

Dr Vora suggested managing stress – you can engage in stress-reducing activities like walking, journaling, or meditation. Dr Vora added that you prioritise sleep — aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night to support skin health.

According to him, you should eat a balanced diet and focus on whole foods, veggies, and adequate hydration. Another tip the doctor shared is protecting your skin by using sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days or when indoors. He added that you should limit harmful habits and try reducing or quitting smoking and excessive drinking.

According to Dr Vora, here are some factors that can impact ageing in women, and their alternatives, as he shared '5 types of women who age faster':

1. Always stressed

"Stress shows on your face. Walk, journal, or just breathe," Dr Vora said.

2. Sleeps too late

"Skin repairs while you sleep. Get 7–8 hours every night," he added.

3. Eats too much junk

"Sugar = wrinkles. Load up on veggies and water," Dr Vora said.

4. No sunscreen ever

According to him, "UV rays age you fast. Use sunscreen daily, even indoors."

5. Smokes/drinks too much

Dr Vora added, "It dehydrates and dulls your skin. Cut back."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.