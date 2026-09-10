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Design enthusiast? These 7 curtain styles can instantly elevate your room from basic to classic
Can’t decide how to change the vibe of your room? Start with the curtains. From elegant sheers to dramatic blackout styles, here are 7 options worth scrolling.
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Story@Home CurtainsStory@Home 100% True Blackout Door Curtains 7 Feet Long Set of 2, Ash GreyView Details
₹1,299
Story@Home CurtainsHOMEMONDE Premium Blackout Curtains 8 Feet Long Set of 2 - Thermal Insulated Curtains for Long Door, True Room Darkening Drapes for Living Room, Bedroom, 96 Inches, (Beige, 243.84 x 118 CM)View Details
₹1,348
Story@Home CurtainsLINENWALAS 100% True Blackout Door Curtains 8 Feet Long Set of 2 | Embossed Moonlight Design | Room Darkening Curtain | Thermal Insulated Curtains for Living Room, Bedroom (129 x 244 cm, Beige)View Details
₹1,899
HOMEMONDE Sheer CurtainHOMEMONDE Solid Sheer Curtain Set For Door 7 Feet, Linen Textured Plain Sheer Door Curtain For Home Decor, Hangs Elegantly With Grommet Curtains (4.5 Ft X7Ft White)View Details
₹999
HOMEMONDE Sheer CurtainTHE LINEN COMPANY Cotton Sheer Grommet Curtains with Side Border Pompom Sheer Curtain for Door Linen Textured, Light Filtering, Pack of 2 (Natural, 7 Feet)View Details
₹935
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Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.