Tired of plain walls? This traditional Indian craft is giving homes a luxury makeover

Love Embroidery On Sarees? Here’s Why This Indian Craft Is Now Moving To Your Walls (...) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Growing up, I realised that some of the things we keep at home carry a story of their own. Take embroidery, for instance. A handcrafted handkerchief stitched by your mother may eventually find its way into a piece of wall art. These aren't just beautiful details; they carry emotions, cultural heritage and, most importantly, stories of where they came from.

Just as you may look for a particular embroidered saree or handcrafted piece, that same appreciation for embroidery is now finding its way into home interiors. From wall art to stitched home decor, the craft is finding a new place beyond clothing and textiles.

And honestly, there is something comforting about it. Seeing these embroidered or handcrafted details around the home can bring a sense of nostalgia, even for stories and traditions we may not have experienced ourselves. Perhaps that is what makes this age-old craft feel so relevant in today's interiors.

According to Neha Jain, Co-Founderof Space of Joy, this shift is bringing together India's rich craft heritage with contemporary interior design. Traditional embroidery, she explains, is being used to create luxurious and personalised wall décor that can add warmth, texture and character to a space.

From sarees to statement walls, Indian embroidery is finding a new canvas Embroidery has long been an important part of India's artistic heritage, appearing across clothing, furnishings and handcrafted textiles. Traditional techniques and motifs can now be interpreted through contemporary wall decor, allowing the intricate detailing associated with Indian craftsmanship to pair with modern furniture, clean lines, and contemporary layouts.

This blend is great because it doesn't require a home to look traditionally Indian from floor to ceiling. A handcrafted embroidered wall can sit within an otherwise contemporary room, creating a contrast between modern architecture and traditional artistry. That balance can make the craft feel relevant to today's interiors rather than simply nostalgic.

The luxury interior trend that makes your home feel less mass-produced One of the strongest reasons behind the appeal of handcrafted decor is the growing desire for individuality. A room filled with identical or widely available decor pieces can look polished, but it may not always feel personal. Handcrafted pieces offer another approach.

According to Jain, embroidered walls can be customised according to the space and the homeowner's preferences. Colours, patterns and themes can be adapted to reflect individual tastes, memories and lifestyles. A softer embroidered design could work in a bedroom, while colourful motifs could bring character to a children's room. In a living room, a larger statement wall could become the focal point of the space. The same idea can also extend beyond homes to boutique hotels and offices.

Why could texture be the secret to making modern interiors feel warmer? Contemporary interiors often rely on clean lines, minimal furniture and streamlined surfaces. While this can create a sophisticated appearance, an overly uniform room can sometimes feel visually flat. This is where handcrafted embroidery can add another layer.

The combination of texture, colour and intricate detailing can soften the appearance of a modern space without overwhelming it. Instead of replacing contemporary design, embroidered decor can work alongside it. Think of a clean-lined room with a handcrafted statement wall. The modern furniture provides structure, while the embroidered detailing introduces warmth and visual interest. This creates a balance between the polished look of interiors and the imperfections and individuality associated with handmade craftsmanship.

Your statement wall could tell a story Personalisation becomes more meaningful when the decor connects with the people living in the home.

Instead of choosing a wall design simply because it is trending, homeowners can look for patterns, colours or motifs that have some personal significance. A nature-inspired design might reflect a love for greenery. A heritage motif could connect the space to Indian craftsmanship. A custom artwork could represent a memory, place, or personal interest. And perhaps that is what makes handcrafted embroidery particularly relevant to today's luxury interiors.

The trend also gives traditional artisans a place in modern interiors Bringing embroidery into contemporary interiors isn't only about aesthetics. According to Jain, incorporating hand embroidery into modern spaces can help create new opportunities for skilled artisans while keeping traditional techniques relevant for today's design industry.