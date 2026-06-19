From gallery walls to oversized artwork, these 5 striking decor ideas will breathe new life into your home

A home tells the story of who you are and how you live. You do not need a messy, full-scale remodel to rewrite that narrative. Focusing on your walls is the ultimate design shortcut. Introducing distinct textures, structural depth, and intentional artwork instantly injects personality and upscale style into ordinary spaces. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Arth Kumar, founder of Shreem Interior Designs, shared ways you can master wall decor. These striking decor ideas will breathe new life into your home (Shreem Interior Designs)

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1. Wall panelling “Wall panelling is a highly effective way to add artistic detail and structure to a simple room. It creates stunning accent surfaces and dramatic feature walls without requiring a complete room makeover,” said Arth. Success relies on balancing patterned or textured panels with plain walls to avoid visual clutter.

Ensure your chosen aesthetic—be it a rustic stone texture, polished marble effect, contemporary concrete, or simple neutral—harmonises with your existing furnishings. Decorative panels like Laminates and veneers are easy to install and can enhance the aesthetic appeal of your walls.