As a new generation of collectors and design enthusiasts seeks authenticity, craftsmanship, and cultural depth, Arts & Life is redefining the future of Agra’s iconic marble inlay tradition, known as Parchin-Kari. By transforming this centuries-old art into contemporary forms and making it accessible to global audiences, the brand is bringing India’s rich craft heritage into modern homes and interiors around the world. Pride of Agra: Arts & Life Brings Traditional Marble Inlay into Modern Living Spaces Worldwide

Historically admired in architectural masterpieces such as the Taj Mahal, marble inlay has long been associated with royal heritage and monumental artistry. Today, Arts & Life is reinterpreting the craft for contemporary lifestyles through modern designs, functional décor, and bespoke luxury pieces that appeal to architects, interior designers, collectors, and design-conscious homeowners.

From statement tabletops and wall panels to elegant décor accents and customized installations, Arts & Life is introducing traditional marble inlay in forms that seamlessly blend heritage craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. The brand’s approach allows the art form to evolve while preserving the intricate handcrafting techniques passed down through generations of Agra artisans.

“Our aim is to keep the legacy of Parchin-Kari alive by adapting it to the way people live and design today,” said Siddharth Kalra. “We are bringing traditional Indian craftsmanship into modern spaces while ensuring the authenticity and artistry remain untouched.”

Working closely with skilled artisan families in Agra, Arts & Life ensures that every creation reflects both cultural heritage and contemporary sophistication. Each handcrafted piece carries a story of human skill, patience, and artistic excellence, making it not just décor but a meaningful collectible.

As global appreciation for handcrafted luxury continues to grow, Arts & Life is also expanding the reach of Agra’s marble inlay tradition through worldwide shipping, allowing collectors and design enthusiasts across international markets to experience authentic Indian craftsmanship firsthand.

The brand has increasingly become a preferred choice for architects and interior designers, incorporating marble inlay into luxury residences, hospitality projects, and curated commercial spaces. Its timeless elegance, versatility, and customization potential make it ideal for creating distinctive, story-driven interiors.

Beyond its collections, Arts & Life offers immersive cultural experiences that connect visitors directly with the craft and its makers. At its showroom on Fatehabad Road near the Taj Mahal, guests can witness live marble inlay demonstrations and gain deeper insight into the meticulous process behind each handcrafted piece.

As the boundaries between art, design, and lifestyle continue to blur, Arts & Life is shaping a new narrative where traditional Indian crafts are not only preserved but reimagined for modern living and celebrated on a global stage.

About Arts & Life Arts & Life is a heritage-focused brand based in Agra, dedicated to preserving and promoting the traditional craft of Parchin-Kari (marble inlay). Through ethical artisan collaborations, contemporary innovation, immersive cultural experiences, and worldwide shipping, the brand continues to bring Agra’s artistic legacy to collectors and design enthusiasts across the globe.

Website: https://artsandlife.in/

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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