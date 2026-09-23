Gurugram: 27-yr-old driver beaten with rod, both legs fractured in road rage
Police said four men intercepted victim near SGV Tower, pinned him down and allegedly struck his legs with a metal rod before fleeing.
A 27-year-old driver working for a private security firm suffered severe fractures to both legs after a group of men allegedly rammed his motorcycle with their car and assaulted him with a metal rod near an intersection on The Leopard Trail Road in Sector 76, close to SGV Tower, on Saturday evening, police said on Tuesday.
The victim, identified as Gourav, a resident of Hasanpur village, was returning home from his workplace in Sector 76 around 7.15 pm when the car allegedly intercepted him. In his complaint, Gourav alleged that the car deliberately rammed his motorcycle’s front wheel, forcing him to stop.
Four men then allegedly stepped out and cornered him. While three suspects pinned him down, the fourth, whom Gourav recognised as a youth from his village, allegedly repeatedly struck his legs with a metal rod, breaking both bones. The assailants also threatened to kill him before fleeing, police said, citing the complaint.
Gourav’s father and uncle reached the spot and took him to a private hospital in Badshahpur. Police reached the hospital on Sunday after receiving his medico-legal report (MLR), but doctors declared him unfit to give a statement. His statement was recorded on Monday after he was declared medically fit.
An FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station on Monday under sections 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 126(3) (wrongful restraint), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police are tracking the car’s registration number and searching for the prime suspect and his accomplices.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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