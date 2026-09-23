GMCBL launches bus service on Dwarka Expressway, links IMT Manesar
Two 50-seater CNG buses will initially operate between IMT Manesar and Bajghera, with fares ranging from ₹10 to ₹30 based on distance.
Residents living along the Dwarka Expressway will now have access to public transport with the Gurugram City Bus Limited (GMCBL) launching a new service between IMT Manesar and Bajghera, officials said. The 24-kilometre route will run along the Dwarka Expressway and will later be extended to Dwarka Sector 21 metro station.
Two CNG buses, each with a capacity of 50 passengers, have initially been deployed on the route following demand from residents of Bajghera, Sector 113 and housing societies along the expressway, GMCBL officials said. The fare will range from ₹10 to ₹30, depending on the distance travelled.
Naresh Kumar, depot manager, GMCBL, said the route will improve connectivity between Manesar, Gurugram, Dwarka Expressway and Delhi, particularly for residents of housing societies. “The bus service will be initially run till Bajghera, but once permission is obtained from authorities in Delhi, it will be extended up to Dwarka. We plan to introduce more e-buses on these routes, which are expected to be delivered soon,” he said.
The buses will stop at Bajghera, Sectors 109, 106, Dwarka Expressway Daultabad, Sector 100, Sector 99/100, Sector 37 D, Dwarka E-way Harsaru Chowk, Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, Vatika Chowk, Rampura Chowk, Sector 1 IMT Manesar and IMT Chowk.
Buses will leave IMT Manesar for Bajghera at 8.25am, 8.45am, 11.20am, 11.40am, 2.20pm, 2.40pm, 4.55pm and 5.15pm. In the reverse direction, departures from Bajghera are scheduled at 9.40am, 10am, 12.40pm, 1pm, 3.35pm, 3.55pm, 6.35pm and 6.55pm.
Rakesh Rana, founder of United Gurugram RWA, said Sector 113 residents had submitted a memorandum to the state government and GMDA CEO PC Meena a few days earlier demanding the route.
“A large number of residents from Manesar, Bajghera and those living in condominiums along the Dwarka expressway will benefit from this route,” he said, adding that the service would also benefit people travelling to Delhi for work and studies once extended to Dwarka.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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