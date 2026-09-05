Heart attack in the bathroom: Why straining while passing stool can be dangerous, a cardiologist explains

As you sit on the toilet, you may strain because you are constipated or simply out of habit. Many people also scroll on their phones in the bathroom, making them less conscious of how long they have been sitting or straining. It is already known that habit is dangerous for your colon, but what about your heart?



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Excessive straining can place sudden stress on the cardiovascular system and, in vulnerable people, may even trigger a cardiac emergency. But why does this happen?

According to Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, cardiac surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, this may be more common than you realise, particularly among older adults and those with high blood pressure or diabetes.

Why does straining cause a heart attack? What exactly is causing the pressure in your chest as you strain? The cardiologist said that during bowel movements, many people strain.

“This sudden strain temporarily affects blood pressure and heart rate, placing extra stress on the heart. In people with underlying heart disease, uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes, or weakened heart function, this added stress can lead to chest pain, abnormal heart rhythms, or even a heart attack,” he said.

So, the stress from forceful straining does not stay only in your digestive system. It also creates pressure in the chest, and it places stress on the cardiovascular system.

How does the pain spread, and what is its progression? Dr Bhamre painted a picture of the progression that can escalate quickly: "The symptoms of a heart attack seen in such cases can be severe chest pain or pressure, pain spreading to the left arm, neck, jaw, shoulder, or back, shortness of breath, cold sweats, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, or even sudden collapse.”