Chhavi Mittal recalls daughter Areeza asking 'are you going to die' when she spoke about her cancer diagnosis

Actor Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with cancer in April 2022, has spoken about her daughter Areeza's reaction when she told her about her ailment. Speaking with News18 Showsha, Chhavi recalled when Areeza asked her if she was 'going to die'. Chhavi added that she explained to Areeza that she would have to undergo surgery. (Also Read | Chhavi Mittal on now battling Costochondritis: Even breathing gets painful at times) Chhavi Mittal spoke about her daughter Areeza.

Chhavi recalls Areeza's reaction when she told her about cancer

Chhavi said, “I spoke to Areeza. I sat down with her and told her, ‘Your mom is sick and she needs to go to the hospital for a few days. She is going to get better and come back home.’ She suddenly started crying and said, ‘Mumma, do you have that?’ I knew she was talking about cancer. I said, ‘Yes’. I lost my nani to cancer. She [Areeza] knows it. She thought I was going to die. The only thing she knows about cancer is that it kills."

Chhavi says Areeza accompanied her to hospital

The actor added, "She said, ‘Are you not going to be able to swallow food? Are you going to die?’ I said, ‘No, it is not the same. Cancer can be different for different people. It is very different for me. For me, it is just a little thing, they will do a surgery and take it out’. She was okay. She wanted to come to the hospital, meet me and do her bit. Kids are not allowed but she was allowed a couple of times in the hospital. She tried to take care of me, hold my hand and sit."

About Chhavi's health

In April 2022, Chhavi revealed that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. She underwent surgery and later declared herself cancer-free. Recently, she was diagnosed with costochondritis, a condition characterized by inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the breastbone (sternum).

In August this year, she wrote in her post, "Naya wali beemari layi hoon market mein (I am here with a new disease). It's called costochondritis. Fancy no? (It's an injury to a cartilage in the chest). The probable cause could be radiation (cancer treatment) or a side effect of the injection I took for osteopenia (a condition with low BMD) or it could be an incessant cough (which I had a few days back) or a combination of one or more or all."

She had added, "No, I'm not always positive about it, but I'm rarely negative. So, holding my chest in my hand, I went to the gym (my happiest place) because you know what? We all get knocked down, but do we get up again? Well, I do! For anyone who needs to hear this...I know your suffering in some way or the other.. but you're not alone! And, this too shall pass."

