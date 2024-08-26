How to achieve the perfect morning oral hygiene routine: Dentist recommends 10 essential steps

Who doesn't like fresh breath in the morning? The moment you wake up, the first thing in the morning is to find your brush and get that freshness in the breath. Well the perfect morning oral hygiene actually starts the night before! Yes! You read it right. How good you take care of your teeth before you hit the bed is of utmost importance every single day. Let's look into the routine to maintain good oral hygiene and fresh breath. Start your day with confidence by nailing your morning oral hygiene routine.(Unsplash)

Dr. Ravneet Kaur MDS (Orthodontics) Invisalign & Braces Specialist Founder, Aspen Dentals & Smiles by Dr. Ravneet shared with HT Lifestyle some important steps to get a perfect morning oral hygiene regime. (Also read: 6 viral dental myths debunked: Separating fact from fiction for healthy teeth )

10 Tips for Perfect Morning Oral Hygiene

1. Rinse thoroughly with Water: Always Start the day by rinsing your mouth with water to remove overnight buildup.

2. Brush Your Teeth: The importance of good brushing can't be overemphasised. Use fluoride toothpaste and a soft-bristled toothbrush. The brushing technique is equally important. Keep the brush at an angle of approximately 45 degrees to your gums. Start from one end and move forward towards the midline using short back and forth vibratory strokes covering 2-3 teeth at once. Brush for at least two minutes, making sure to cover all surfaces of your teeth.

3. Brush type: Always use a soft or super soft toothbrush. You may also use a powered toothbrush, which slightly improves the brushing efficiency.

4. Floss: Use dental floss or an interdental brush to clean in between surfaces of your teeth where your toothbrush can't reach.

5. Clean your Tongue: Use a tongue scraper or your toothbrush to gently clean your tongue, as bacteria and food particles can accumulate there.

6. Use Mouthwash: Rinse with an antimicrobial or fluoride mouthwash to help reduce intraoral bacteria and minimise the chances of gingivitis.

7. Check Your Teeth: Examine your teeth and gums for any changes or issues.

8. Hydrate: Make sure to stay hydrated, as dry mouth can lead to oral health issues.

9. Night-time Regime: As mentioned earlier, nighttime oral care should not be ignored. Follow the same routine of brushing and flossing at night. This practice helps reduce plaque buildup, lowers the risk of dental problems, and keeps your mouth fresh overnight, ensuring a refreshing start to the morning.

10. Other useful tips: Keep the amount of sugar in your diet to a minimum, Rinse after every meal, Avoid sticky food and Most importantly visit your dentist regularly for routine checkups.

Remember, the mouth is the gateway to your body. Your oral health is directly related to your overall health and well-being. Last but not least, keep smiling. Show off your healthy teeth and confident smile—it enhances your personality and improves both your personal and professional life.