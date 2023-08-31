6 viral dental myths debunked: Separating fact from fiction for healthy teeth

In the digital age, social media has emerged as a platform for bite-sized, entertaining content. In a world dominated by information and social media, myths can spread like wildfire, even in the field of dentistry. However, not all trends and hacks that gain popularity on the platform are based on sound advice, especially when it comes to dental health. Your oral health is a crucial aspect of your overall well-being, and separating fact from fiction is essential to making informed decisions. So before you blindly follow the viral trends that often claim to give you the whitest teeth or the brightest smile, it's important to know the science behind it. (Also read: From infants to seniors: Oral care tips for every age group ) When it comes to dental health, the digital realm has become a breeding ground for viral myths that can leave our pearly whites vulnerable. (Pixabay)

Dr. Parampreet Kohli(MDS), Aesthetic Dentist, Smile Designing Expert, Founder of Smile Couture Dental Clinic, Mumbai shared with HT Lifestyle the truth behind six viral dental myths that have captured the imagination of the internet, ensuring that your smile stays as bright as your knowledge.

Busting viral dental myths

1. Teeth Whitening Hacks Gone Wrong:

In the quest for a dazzling smile, people often turn to unconventional methods, especially those popularized on social media platforms like TikTok or Instagram. One such trend involves using a mixture of lemon juice and baking soda for DIY teeth whitening. From baking soda and lemon juice mixtures to abrasive charcoal scrubs, these trends often promise quick results. However, they can lead to enamel erosion and heightened tooth sensitivity.

2. Flossing- Challenges and Misconceptions:

Flossing challenges on social media typically feature individuals demonstrating creative and sometimes unconventional techniques for flossing their teeth. The intention behind these challenges is to make oral hygiene routines more engaging and encourage viewers to pay attention to their dental health. But they are usually misleading and promote aggressive flossing that can damage the gums and lead to bleeding, irritation, and even receding gumlines.

3. DIY Braces Gone Wrong:

The desire for a perfect smile has led to a disturbing trend of DIY orthodontics on TikTok. People are using everyday items like rubber bands, paperclips, and dental floss to attempt to straighten their teeth at home. This dangerous practice can lead to irreversible damage, misalignment, and even tooth loss. Orthodontic treatment should only be administered by a trained Orthodontist.

4. DIY Magic Eraser

The "Magic Eraser" trend involves using a cleaning product designed for household surfaces to scrub teeth in hopes of achieving a whiter smile. This product, while effective for surfaces like walls and countertops, was never intended for oral use. The "Magic Eraser" contains abrasive particles that can severely damage tooth enamel, which is the protective outer layer of teeth. Enamel erosion leaves teeth vulnerable to sensitivity, cavities, and even discolouration - the exact opposite of the intended effect.

5. DIY Pineapple Juice

According to this trend, drinking pineapple juice before a dental extraction is believed to have benefits for reducing pain and inflammation and improving healing. The enzyme bromelain found in pineapple is said to be the key ingredient responsible for these supposed benefits. While it's true that bromelain is an enzyme found in pineapple, its effects are often exaggerated in relation to dental procedures. Bromelain does have anti-inflammatory properties, but the concentration found in pineapple juice may not be sufficient to provide significant pain relief or speed up healing after a dental extraction.

6. Dangerous DIY Extractions

In a shocking trend, TikTok users have showcased DIY tooth extractions using unconventional tools. This is unequivocally dangerous and can lead to severe infections, bleeding, and permanent damage. Hence, one should not attempt any form of dental surgery at home and should always seek professional care.

"While TikTok, Instagram and other social media are platforms for creativity and entertainment, it's crucial to approach dental trends with caution. The worst dental hacks on social media can result in irreversible damage to your oral health and overall well-being. Instead of risking your dental health for a fleeting trend, consult a licensed dentist for professional advice and treatments. Remember, your oral health is an investment that deserves proper care and attention." concludes Dr. Parampreet Kohli.