Oral hygiene is essential for preventive care, allowing you to proactively address oral health issues such as cavities, gum disease, bad breath (halitosis) and other concerns. By maintaining good dental habits, you can effectively prevent these problems from arising and safeguard the beauty of your smile. Dental hygiene: Simplify your oral health care routine with these must-have products (Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aakash Shah, Head of Dental Department at Jehangir Hospital, shared, “The key components of excellent oral hygiene include brushing your teeth twice daily, flossing once a day, cleaning your tongue and avoiding tobacco use. Incorporating these basics into your routine is crucial.”

He added, “It is important to have a toothbrush that is replaced every two months, as well as a tongue scraper and flosser. These tools ensure that your teeth and gums remain clean, preventing any potential diseases or discomfort that could escalate into a more serious and painful situation. Additionally, salt water gargles after meals can act as a natural mouthwash, further enhancing your oral hygiene routine.”

As a Dental Surgeon at Global Dental Care and Implant Centre, Dr Shruti Srivastava emphasised the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene effortlessly and according to her, incorporating essential products such as a soft-bristle brush, toothpaste, floss, tongue cleaner and mouthwash is crucial for optimal oral health. She advised, “Brushing twice daily with a soft-bristle brush effectively removes food debris and plaque, preventing dental problems. Fluoridated toothpaste is recommended to prevent cavities, while flossing reaches inaccessible areas, keeping gums clean.”

Dr Shruti Srivastava highlighted the availability of convenient interdental floss options to simplify the flossing process. She also pointed out the significance of cleaning the tongue to eliminate bacteria that can cause stomach issues and asserted that using a mouthwash helps maintain fresh breath and boosts confidence.

Incorporate these excellent oral hygiene practices and ensure a healthy smile for a productive day.