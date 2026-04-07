Did you know almost 1 in 2 Indians is deficient in vitamin B12? Delhi gastroenterologist shares cause and effects
Vitamin B12 deficiency is a serious health issue among Indians, but not many are aware of it; Dr Shubham Vatsya enlightens.
To follow a healthy diet, it is important to take micronutrients into consideration and not just focus on the macros. One of the most essential micronutrients is vitamin B12, a water-soluble vitamin that contains the mineral cobalt, as per the National Institutes of Health factsheet.
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Taking to Instagram on April 6, Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, revealed that the deficiency of vitamin B12 is a serious problem among Indians. He also highlighted the functions of the nutrient, and the foods to consume to get the required intake.
Why is vitamin B12 deficiency a serious health issue?
According to Dr Vatsya, Indians take vitamin B12 deficiency very lightly when that should not be the case. He highlighted that 47 percent of people in the country are deficient in the micronutrient, with most of them being completely unaware of the issue.
Vitamin B12 is essential for maintaining the overall health of the body. This includes the formation of red blood cells (RBCs), the synthesis of DNA, and the protection of nerve cells.
“If the level of vitamin B12 in the body becomes low, it cannot make sufficient new RBCs. This leads to fatigue, weakness, pale skin and shortness of breath in individuals,” cautioned Dr Vatsya.
“The problem is not just limited to anaemia,” he continued. “Vitamin B12 helps maintain the outer covering of the nerves, known as the myelin sheath. The deficiency in the micronutrient thus causes tingling in arms and legs, numbness, mood changes, memory issues, and even cognitive decline, like dementia.”
How to get sufficient vitamin B12 intake?
Vitamin B12 is not available naturally in plant-based foods, shared Dr Vatsya, making it a serious cause of concern for vegetarians.
The major sources of the micronutrient are animal-based foods such as eggs, milk, curd, fish, chicken and mutton. For vegetarians, it is better to include foods fortified with vitamin B12 in the regular diet or take supplements upon consultation with a doctor.
“It is important to remember that the cause of vitamin B12 deficiency is not just the regular diet. Other prominent reasons include low stomach acid, ageing, and, even more commonly, alcohol intake,” stated Dr Vatsya.
According to the gastroenterologist, it is better not to ignore the symptoms, test the levels and consult with a physician to protect the red blood cells and nerves.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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