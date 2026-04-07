Did you know almost 1 in 2 Indians is deficient in vitamin B12? Delhi gastroenterologist shares cause and effects

Taking to Instagram on April 6, Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, revealed that the deficiency of vitamin B12 is a serious problem among Indians. He also highlighted the functions of the nutrient, and the foods to consume to get the required intake.

To follow a healthy diet, it is important to take micronutrients into consideration and not just focus on the macros. One of the most essential micronutrients is vitamin B12, a water-soluble vitamin that contains the mineral cobalt, as per the National Institutes of Health factsheet.

Why is vitamin B12 deficiency a serious health issue? According to Dr Vatsya, Indians take vitamin B12 deficiency very lightly when that should not be the case. He highlighted that 47 percent of people in the country are deficient in the micronutrient, with most of them being completely unaware of the issue.

Vitamin B12 is essential for maintaining the overall health of the body. This includes the formation of red blood cells (RBCs), the synthesis of DNA, and the protection of nerve cells.

“If the level of vitamin B12 in the body becomes low, it cannot make sufficient new RBCs. This leads to fatigue, weakness, pale skin and shortness of breath in individuals,” cautioned Dr Vatsya.

“The problem is not just limited to anaemia,” he continued. “Vitamin B12 helps maintain the outer covering of the nerves, known as the myelin sheath. The deficiency in the micronutrient thus causes tingling in arms and legs, numbness, mood changes, memory issues, and even cognitive decline, like dementia.”

How to get sufficient vitamin B12 intake? Vitamin B12 is not available naturally in plant-based foods, shared Dr Vatsya, making it a serious cause of concern for vegetarians.

The major sources of the micronutrient are animal-based foods such as eggs, milk, curd, fish, chicken and mutton. For vegetarians, it is better to include foods fortified with vitamin B12 in the regular diet or take supplements upon consultation with a doctor.

“It is important to remember that the cause of vitamin B12 deficiency is not just the regular diet. Other prominent reasons include low stomach acid, ageing, and, even more commonly, alcohol intake,” stated Dr Vatsya.

According to the gastroenterologist, it is better not to ignore the symptoms, test the levels and consult with a physician to protect the red blood cells and nerves.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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