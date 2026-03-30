Are vitamin B12 supplements good for hair growth? Dermatologist explains how these support stronger and thicker hair

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Is your hair dull, weak, or falling out more than usual? Check your vitamin B12 levels. While you look for effective shampoos and hair care products, remember that adding the right nutrients to your diet can also help. Vitamin B12 is important for strengthening hair follicles, preventing hair loss, and delaying premature greying. If you want to include vitamin B12 in your diet, here are some ways to do it.
What is vitamin B12?
Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is vital to our health. It helps make red blood cells, supports brain function, and is needed for DNA creation. The Food and Nutrition Board recommends that adults consume 2.0 mcg of B12 daily. Dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri tells Health Shots, “This vitamin plays a key role in maintaining brain function and supporting energy metabolism.”
Can vitamin B12 regrow hair?
Yes, higher levels of vitamin B12 can help hair grow by increasing oxygen delivery to the scalp. Dr Kuri explains, “This increased blood supply strengthens hair, promotes healthy growth, and reduces breakage. People with a greater B12 deficiency are more likely to experience hair loss and damage.”
Benefits of vitamin B12 for hair growth
When it comes to hair growth, having enough vitamin B12 can make a big difference. Here’s how it can help your hair:
1. Supports healthy hair follicles
Vitamin B12 is important for healthy hair growth. It helps form red blood cells (RBCs), which circulate in the blood. These RBCs carry oxygen and nutrients to the scalp and hair follicles. This process nourishes the hair follicles and promotes stronger, healthier hair. If the hair follicles don’t get enough oxygen, they can weaken, leading to thinning hair and hair loss.
2. Stops hair loss
Low levels of vitamin B12 can cause weak, brittle hair that falls out easily. B12 is important for keeping hair strong and promoting growth. A study published in the journal Dermatology and Therapy found that insufficient B12 intake is associated with increased hair loss and slower hair growth. Since B12 is needed to make DNA, a deficiency can disrupt the hair growth cycle, leading to premature hair loss.
3. It helps to strengthen hair
Vitamin B12 can help prevent hair loss and strengthen your hair. It raises keratin levels, which is the substance that strengthens hair. By doing this, B12 helps strengthen and thicken hair and reduces breakage. This means your hair is less likely to get damaged.
4. Slows down the process of hair turning grey
Vitamin B12 deficiency is a major cause of premature hair greying. Adding more vitamin B12 can help slow down this process. A study in the International Journal of Trichology found that a lack of vitamin B12 is linked to low levels of folic acid and biotin, which can also cause premature greying.
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How to use vitamin B12 for hair?
Now that we know how vitamin B12 can help our hair, here’s how to use it:
Dietary intake: Eggs, fish, and milk products can naturally help raise B12 levels, along with other foods.
Supplements: If you do not have enough B12 or have trouble absorbing it, you can take capsules, tablets, or sublingual drops, after consulting a doctor.
B12 injections: To help the body absorb vitamin B12, patients may need to take B12 capsules alongside injections. Doctors usually prescribe this for patients with anaemia who have very low B12 levels. Do not take this route without expert prescription.
Topical applications such as lotions, balms, and hair growth products containing B12 can help promote hair growth. However, getting B12 from food is the best way to support growth.
What foods have the highest B12?
Looking for natural sources of vitamins? Here’s what to eat:
Animal sources: You can eat fish, eggs, yoghurt, and chicken in several ways. Try them as an omelette, grilled fish, or mixed into yoghurt.
Fortified foods: Vegans and vegetarians can find vitamin B12 in certain cereals, yeast spreads, and plant-based milk.
Organ meats: Liver and kidney dishes are full of nutrients, but you should eat them in small amounts.
Shellfish: Seafood lovers can enjoy clams and mussels, which are great sources of vitamin B12.
To promote healthy hair growth and reduce shedding, it's important to get enough vitamin B12 from your diet or supplements. This helps keep your hair strong and vibrant. However, it’s best to talk to a doctor before taking extra doses of this vitamin, especially if you have any health issues.
Related FAQs
How much vitamin B12 should one take daily for hair growth?
On average, adults need 2.4 mcg of Vitamin B12. However, pregnant women and those who are deficient should take more. A dose of 500 to 1000 mcg is often recommended for vegetarians and people with absorption issues. Always speak with a qualified doctor before starting high doses of Vitamin B12.
2. Can I take vitamin B12 every day?
Yes, you can take vitamin B12 every day. However, it is important not to take too much; use it as needed. Eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet is helpful, but you should only take supplements if a doctor prescribes them. If you're unsure about your B12 levels, a blood test can help you find out the right dosage.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)
Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times.Read More