Are vitamin B12 supplements good for hair growth? Dermatologist explains how these support stronger and thicker hair

Is your hair dull, weak, or falling out more than usual? Check your vitamin B12 levels. While you look for effective shampoos and hair care products, remember that adding the right nutrients to your diet can also help. Vitamin B12 is important for strengthening hair follicles, preventing hair loss, and delaying premature greying. If you want to include vitamin B12 in your diet, here are some ways to do it. How much B12 should I take for hair growth? (Unsplash)

What is vitamin B12? Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is vital to our health. It helps make red blood cells, supports brain function, and is needed for DNA creation. The Food and Nutrition Board recommends that adults consume 2.0 mcg of B12 daily. Dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri tells Health Shots, “This vitamin plays a key role in maintaining brain function and supporting energy metabolism.”

Can vitamin B12 regrow hair? Yes, higher levels of vitamin B12 can help hair grow by increasing oxygen delivery to the scalp. Dr Kuri explains, “This increased blood supply strengthens hair, promotes healthy growth, and reduces breakage. People with a greater B12 deficiency are more likely to experience hair loss and damage.”

Benefits of vitamin B12 for hair growth When it comes to hair growth, having enough vitamin B12 can make a big difference. Here’s how it can help your hair:

1. Supports healthy hair follicles Vitamin B12 is important for healthy hair growth. It helps form red blood cells (RBCs), which circulate in the blood. These RBCs carry oxygen and nutrients to the scalp and hair follicles. This process nourishes the hair follicles and promotes stronger, healthier hair. If the hair follicles don’t get enough oxygen, they can weaken, leading to thinning hair and hair loss.

2. Stops hair loss Low levels of vitamin B12 can cause weak, brittle hair that falls out easily. B12 is important for keeping hair strong and promoting growth. A study published in the journal Dermatology and Therapy found that insufficient B12 intake is associated with increased hair loss and slower hair growth. Since B12 is needed to make DNA, a deficiency can disrupt the hair growth cycle, leading to premature hair loss.

3. It helps to strengthen hair Vitamin B12 can help prevent hair loss and strengthen your hair. It raises keratin levels, which is the substance that strengthens hair. By doing this, B12 helps strengthen and thicken hair and reduces breakage. This means your hair is less likely to get damaged.