Winter Special Jambura Bhorta Recipe, A Regional Delight Packed with Seasonal Goodness for Cold Days

Jambura Bhorta brings a burst of winter freshness to the table, especially in Bengal, Assam, and Bangladesh, where pomelo reaches its best flavour during the colder months. The dish celebrates jambura, India’s local pomelo variety, which has travelled through Southeast Asia and the subcontinent for centuries. Its naturally tangy, slightly sweet taste makes it a perfect base for a winter special fruit salad that fits effortlessly into Indian winter dishes. Jambura Bhorta(Freepik)

According to a study, pomelo offers impressive levels of Vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants, all of which support immunity and digestion during seasonal changes. This makes it one of the best winter foods for keeping the body energised. As noted by FSSAI, ingredients like mustard oil, green chilli, and fresh herbs add warmth and depth, bringing together flavours that suit cold-weather cravings while still feeling light. These elements make Jambura Bhorta a smart pick for those searching for things to eat in winter that offer both taste and nourishment.

The dish also feels lively because every region prepares it a little differently. Some families enjoy the sharper kick of crushed mustard seeds, while others choose a mild version with only salt and chilli. Home cooks often mix in whatever winter fruits are available, turning the bhorta into a personalised seasonal bowl. This freedom is one reason the recipe remains popular, it adapts to individual taste, seasonal produce, and the mood of the day.

Jambura Bhorta continues to stand out as a winter favourite, simple, vibrant, and deeply rooted in regional traditions, making it a delightful addition to Indian winter recipes that celebrate fresh, seasonal goodness.

How To Make Sweet, Spicy, and Tangy Winter Special Jambura Bhorta

Ingredients (Serves 2–3)

1–2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 medium pomelo (jambura), peeled and separated

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon mustard oil

½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder

½ teaspoon black salt

Regular salt to taste

1 tablespoon coriander leaves, chopped

½ teaspoon crushed mustard seeds (optional for stronger flavour)

Instructions