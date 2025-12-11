Low-Calorie Restaurant-Style Palak Paneer Recipe, A Protein-Rich Creamy Delight You Can Prepare At Home This Winter

As Winter strikes in, Indian kitchens redirect their meal plans towards cosy, comforting food. And paneer is one of the most favourite ingredients they swear by. Whether it’s a simple Paneer ki sabji or Palak Paneer, the best part about these winter recipes is to keep the taste and flavour intact without extra spice or oil. So, on everyday plates, there’s a certain combination of healthy ingredients, colours, flavour, and texture. Low-Calorie Restaurant-Style Palak Paneer Recipe(Freepik)

Palak Paneer is a nourishing, creamy dish with paneer cubes cradled in a vibrant, spinach purée. This soul-soothing mix offers the earthy flavour of the palak, which perfectly counters the paneer's mild sweetness. But the common paneer recipes often come with a high calorie count due to excessive oil, loads of spices, and so on. Well, here the difference comes. Palak Paneer can be made healthy, and there you go!

A lighter serving (approx. 200g) can be around 200-250 calories, providing ample protein and fiber without excessive fat. Count it on low-fat paneer, low-fat yoghurt, or simple cashew paste, the calorie count goes down immediately! To boost the richness and creaminess without relying on heavy dairy fat, a tablespoon of roasted cashew paste or blanched almond paste can be incorporated into the spinach purée. One addition can be to experiment with the greens by substituting a small portion of spinach with other healthy leaves like methi for an earthy hint.

As studies mention, Spinach (Spinacia oleracea) contains vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals that benefit health beyond nutrition. Iron, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and fiber are rich in it, and its antioxidants protect cells. Spinach bioactives regulate metabolism and inflammation genes, supporting weight loss and blood sugar control.

Paneer is a beneficial dairy product providing excellent sources of protein, calcium, phosphorus, and essential vitamins (A, B12, E) according to studies. High calcium and phosphorus content strengthens bones and teeth and supports healthy fetal development during pregnancy. Cottage cheese also enhances the immune system, improves digestion, and is linked to reduced risks of cardiovascular diseases.

What if you are a vegan and still thinking of trying palak paneer at home? So, for people following a plant-based diet, the most common variation is the Vegan Palak Tofu, where paneer is substituted with firm tofu and dairy cream is replaced with a luscious cashew cream or coconut cream to maintain the desirable creamy texture.

Restaurant Style Palak Paneer Recipe: A Step-by-Step Cooking Guide Under 20 Minutes

The first thing that comes to your mind after thinking of the restaurant version is, 'Ohh! Too much oil!’ But this homemade version is a healthy Palak Paneer recipe that retains the rich flavour with a lower calorie count. For the expected creamy texture, add a small amount of low-fat cream or a substitute like cashew paste, instead of large quantities of high-fat malai to this recipe of palak paneer.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

250 g of Low-fat paneer (cubed)

1 ½ cups (approx. 400g) of Fresh spinach (palak)

1 medium Onion (finely chopped)

2 medium Tomatoes (chopped)

1-inch piece of fresh ginger (grated)

2-3 cloves garlic (minced)

1-2 Green chilies (chopped, adjust to taste)

1 tsp Cumin seeds (Jeera)

1 tbsp Cashew paste or 2 tbsp low-fat yoghurt (optional, for creaminess)

2 tbsp Olive oil or canola oil (for cooking)

1 tsp Garam Masala

1 tsp Coriander powder

½ tsp Turmeric powder

½ tsp Kasoori Methi (dried fenugreek leaves)

Salt to taste

Steps To Follow

Blanch spinach and coriander in boiling water for two minutes, then immediately ice-bath them before blending to a smooth purée. Heat oil, add cumin seeds until spluttering, then sauté chopped onion until light golden brown. Add minced garlic, grated ginger, and chopped green chilies, then sauté briefly until fragrant. Stir in chopped tomatoes and cook until soft, mushy, and the oil starts to separate. Reduce the heat, mix in turmeric, coriander powder, and garam masala, and cook spices for one to two minutes. Pour in the spinach purée, stir into the spice base, and add water for desired curry consistency. Gently simmer the curry for five to seven minutes to fully combine and deepen the flavors. Add cubed paneer to the simmering curry, crush kasoori methi, and stir it into the dish. Optionally, stir in cashew paste or low-fat yogurt, adjust salt, and serve the Palak Paneer hot.

FAQ

How do I make Palak Paneer healthier than the restaurant version?

Use less oil, low-fat yoghurt, or cashew paste instead of heavy cream in a Palak Paneer recipe.

2. What is the benefit of blanching the spinach in this recipe?

Blanching the spinach preserves the vibrant green colour and maximises heat-sensitive nutrient retention, like Vitamin C.

3. Can I substitute paneer to make this recipe vegan and maintain the protein content?

Yes, use firm tofu; it is an excellent plant-based protein substitute for paneer.