Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Paneer Tikka Sandwich Recipes You’ll Love, Delicious Way to Add This Protein Powerhouse to Your Meal

ByTarishi Shrivastava
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 12:13 pm IST

Paneer tikka sandwiches combine soft paneer, spices, and toasted bread to create a protein-rich meal that is easy and perfect for lunchboxes, or post-workout.

Paneer tikka sandwiches combine the flavours of classic paneer tikka with the comfort of a toasted sandwich. According to FSSAI, paneer is naturally rich in protein and calcium, making it a useful ingredient for building strength and supporting daily energy. Its soft texture absorbs spices easily, which helps create a sandwich that is both satisfying and full of flavour. This makes paneer tikka a favourite for families looking for a tasty and filling meal.

Paneer Tikka Sandwich(Freepik)
Paneer Tikka Sandwich(Freepik)

Paneer has an interesting place in Indian cooking because it works in both quick snacks and healthy meals. It cooks fast and doesn't need complicated preparation, which makes it perfect for busy days. The spices used in paneer tikka, like turmeric, cumin, and red chilli, add warmth and support digestion without making the dish too heavy. These spices also give the sandwich its familiar taste while keeping it suitable for cooking at home.

Paneer tikka sandwiches are also easy to customise. Some people like them spicy, others prefer them mild, and kids enjoy them with simple flavours. According to research, fresh vegetables add crunch and fibre, making the meal more balanced. Grilling or toasting gives the sandwich a crispy outer layer while keeping the paneer soft inside, which creates a comforting meal.

This recipe fits well into your day, whether it is lunch or dinner. Paneer tikka sandwiches offer a simple way to enjoy a protein-packed meal that feels homemade, warm and satisfying without requiring long cooking time.

How To Make A Crispy And Delicious Paneer Tikka Sandwich

This classic paneer tikka sandwich is a flavourful, protein-rich option made with spiced paneer, veggies, and toasted bread. It fits well into lunchboxes or is perfect for a quick dinner. The smoky, tangy marinade gives every bite a delicious street-style taste without complicated cooking.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup paneer cubes
  • 1 tbsp curd
  • ½ tsp red chilli powder
  • ½ tsp turmeric powder
  • ½ tsp cumin powder
  • ½ tsp garam masala
  • ½ tsp chaat masala
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 4 bread slices
  • ½ cup sliced onion and capsicum

Instructions

  1. Take a bow and add curd, spices, lemon juice, salt, and oil. Mix it well
  2. Add paneer cubes and marinate for 10–15 minutes.
  3. In a non-stick pan and sauté marinated paneer with onions and capsicum for 3–4 minutes.
  4. Place the mixture on bread slices.
  5. Toast in a tawa or sandwich maker until golden.

Slice and serve warm.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Recipes / Paneer Tikka Sandwich Recipes You’ll Love, Delicious Way to Add This Protein Powerhouse to Your Meal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On