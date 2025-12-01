Paneer Tikka Sandwich Recipes You’ll Love, Delicious Way to Add This Protein Powerhouse to Your Meal

Paneer tikka sandwiches combine the flavours of classic paneer tikka with the comfort of a toasted sandwich. According to FSSAI, paneer is naturally rich in protein and calcium, making it a useful ingredient for building strength and supporting daily energy. Its soft texture absorbs spices easily, which helps create a sandwich that is both satisfying and full of flavour. This makes paneer tikka a favourite for families looking for a tasty and filling meal. Paneer Tikka Sandwich(Freepik)

Paneer has an interesting place in Indian cooking because it works in both quick snacks and healthy meals. It cooks fast and doesn't need complicated preparation, which makes it perfect for busy days. The spices used in paneer tikka, like turmeric, cumin, and red chilli, add warmth and support digestion without making the dish too heavy. These spices also give the sandwich its familiar taste while keeping it suitable for cooking at home.

Paneer tikka sandwiches are also easy to customise. Some people like them spicy, others prefer them mild, and kids enjoy them with simple flavours. According to research, fresh vegetables add crunch and fibre, making the meal more balanced. Grilling or toasting gives the sandwich a crispy outer layer while keeping the paneer soft inside, which creates a comforting meal.

This recipe fits well into your day, whether it is lunch or dinner. Paneer tikka sandwiches offer a simple way to enjoy a protein-packed meal that feels homemade, warm and satisfying without requiring long cooking time.

How To Make A Crispy And Delicious Paneer Tikka Sandwich

This classic paneer tikka sandwich is a flavourful, protein-rich option made with spiced paneer, veggies, and toasted bread. It fits well into lunchboxes or is perfect for a quick dinner. The smoky, tangy marinade gives every bite a delicious street-style taste without complicated cooking.

Ingredients

1 cup paneer cubes

1 tbsp curd

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp garam masala

½ tsp chaat masala

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt to taste

1 tbsp oil

4 bread slices

½ cup sliced onion and capsicum

Instructions

Take a bow and add curd, spices, lemon juice, salt, and oil. Mix it well Add paneer cubes and marinate for 10–15 minutes. In a non-stick pan and sauté marinated paneer with onions and capsicum for 3–4 minutes. Place the mixture on bread slices. Toast in a tawa or sandwich maker until golden.

Slice and serve warm.

